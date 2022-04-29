Log in
    MLP   DE0006569908

MLP SE

(MLP)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/29 09:58:18 am EDT
6.740 EUR   -0.44%
09:46aMLP SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
04/22MLP : publishes invitation to the Annual General Meeting
PU
04/22MLP SE : MLP SE publishes invitation to the Annual General Meeting
EQ
MLP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04/29/2022 | 09:46am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MLP SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MLP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

29.04.2022 / 15:44
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MLP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://mlp-se.de/investoren/finanzpublikationen/berichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 12, 2022
Address: https://mlp-se.com/investors/financial-publications/reports/

29.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1340181  29.04.2022 

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 928 M 977 M 977 M
Net income 2022 56,0 M 58,9 M 58,9 M
Net cash 2022 1 429 M 1 503 M 1 503 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 4,55%
Capitalization 737 M 775 M 775 M
EV / Sales 2022 -0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,75x
Nbr of Employees 2 058
Free-Float 68,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,77 €
Average target price 10,50 €
Spread / Average Target 55,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Uwe Schroeder-Wildberg Chief Executive Officer
Reinhard Loose Head-Finance
Peter Lütke-Bornefeld Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Lautenschläger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claus-Michael Dill Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MLP SE-21.00%775
BLACKSTONE INC.-16.31%76 581
KKR & CO. INC.-29.42%31 082
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-15.90%18 472
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-29.91%13 917
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED-8.73%13 474