    MLP   DE0006569908

MLP SE

(MLP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

MLP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/03/2021 | 09:19am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MLP SE
03.09.2021 / 15:18
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: MLP SE
Street: Alte Heerstraße 40
Postal code: 69168
City: Wiesloch
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900M25NF9TALIWQ20

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Omission of the attribution of subsidiaries by issuing a declaration of independence pursuant to sec. 35 WpHG, see 10.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Montagu Private Equity LLP
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Aug 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 109,334,686
Previous notification 9.19 % 0.00 % 9.19 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
0 0 0.00 % 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Due to issued declarations of independence, voting rights of the Universal Group are not attributable to the Montagu Group as of August 19, 2021. The holdings of the Universal Group have not changed in a manner relevant to the threshold. The reportable holdings of Universal-Investment GmbH as of August 19, 2021 are: 9.19%/0%/9.19%. 

Date
01 Sep 2021


03.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1230857  03.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1230857&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 856 M 1 018 M 1 018 M
Net income 2021 43,3 M 51,5 M 51,5 M
Net cash 2021 878 M 1 045 M 1 045 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 3,13%
Capitalization 857 M 1 017 M 1 019 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,03x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 044
Free-Float 68,0%
