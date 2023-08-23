MLP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
17 Aug 2023
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
27.56 %
0.00 %
27.56 %
109,334,686
Previous notification
n/a %
n/a %
n/a %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006569908
0
30,133,373
0.00 %
27.56 %
Total
30,133,373
27.56 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Erbengemeinschaft Angelika Lautenschläger: Christine Lautenschläger, Markus Lautenschläger, Matthias Lautenschläger, Catharina Seegelken, Maximilian Lautenschläger
%
%
%
M.L. Stiftung gemeinnützige GmbH
%
%
%
Manfred Lautenschläger Stiftung GmbH
27.51 %
%
27.51 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
There is an existing Voting Trust and Pooling Agreement in terms of sec. 34 para. 2 WpHG between Mr. Dr. h.c. Manfred Lautenschläger (2.09%), Angelika Lautenschläger Beteiligungen Verwaltungs GmbH (20.85%) and Manfred Lautenschläger Stiftung GmbH (4.57%), total thus 27.51%.
The community of heirs Angelika Lautenschläger holds 0.05% via M.L. Stiftung gemeinnützige GmbH.
Date
22 Aug 2023
MLP SE is a Germany-based holding company engaged in the investment management and fund operators industries. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates as a financial services company which offers financial products and solutions. The Company operates four business segments. The Financial Services segment provides consulting services, insurance, investments, pension provision schemes and loans, as well as contract brokering concerning these financial services, among others. In addition, this segment includes portfolio management, trustee credit business and credit card business. The Feri segment covers wealth and investment consulting. The Holding business segment covers the Company's internal services and activities. The Non-Life Insurance segment covers underwriting. All segments are active in Germany, whereas the Feri segment also operates in Luxembourg. The Company operates MLP Finanzdienstleistungen AG, FERI AG, TPC GmbH and the DOMCURA Group as wholly owned subsidiaries.