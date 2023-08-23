MLP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MLP SE
Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name:MLP SE
Street:Alte Heerstraße 40
Postal code:69168
City:Wiesloch
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):529900M25NF9TALIWQ20

2. Reason for notification
 Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
 Acquisition/disposal of instruments
 Change of breakdown of voting rights
XOther reason:
Acquisition by inheritance from Angelika Lautenschläger

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Christine Lautenschläger
Date of birth: 16 Jun 1975
Natural person (first name, surname): Markus Lautenschläger
Date of birth: 13 Jan 1978
Natural person (first name, surname): Matthias Lautenschläger
Date of birth: 01 Apr 1980
Natural person (first name, surname): Catharina Seegelken
Date of birth: 20 Dec 1983
Natural person (first name, surname): Maximilian Lautenschläger
Date of birth: 06 Oct 1987

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Angelika Lautenschläger Beteiligungen Verwaltungs GmbH; Manfred Lautenschläger Stiftung GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
17 Aug 2023

6. Total positions
 % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New27.56 %0.00 %27.56 %109,334,686
Previous notificationn/a %n/a %n/a %/

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISINAbsoluteIn %
 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006569908030,133,3730.00 %27.56 %
Total30,133,37327.56 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion periodVoting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
00.00 %
  Total00.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion periodCash or physical settlementVoting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
00.00 %
   Total00.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
 Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
XFull chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Erbengemeinschaft Angelika Lautenschläger: Christine Lautenschläger, Markus Lautenschläger, Matthias Lautenschläger, Catharina Seegelken, Maximilian Lautenschläger % % %
M.L. Stiftung gemeinnützige GmbH % % %
Manfred Lautenschläger Stiftung GmbH27.51 % %27.51 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rightsProportion of instrumentsTotal of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
There is an existing Voting Trust and Pooling Agreement in terms of sec. 34 para. 2 WpHG between Mr. Dr. h.c. Manfred Lautenschläger (2.09%), Angelika Lautenschläger Beteiligungen Verwaltungs GmbH (20.85%) and Manfred Lautenschläger Stiftung GmbH (4.57%), total thus 27.51%. The community of heirs Angelika Lautenschläger holds 0.05% via M.L. Stiftung gemeinnützige GmbH.  

Date
22 Aug 2023


