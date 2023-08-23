EQS Voting Rights Announcement: MLP SE

MLP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



23.08.2023 / 11:01 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: MLP SE Street: Alte Heerstraße 40 Postal code: 69168 City: Wiesloch

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900M25NF9TALIWQ20

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Acquisition by inheritance from Angelika Lautenschläger

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Christine Lautenschläger

Date of birth: 16 Jun 1975 Natural person (first name, surname): Markus Lautenschläger

Date of birth: 13 Jan 1978 Natural person (first name, surname): Matthias Lautenschläger

Date of birth: 01 Apr 1980 Natural person (first name, surname): Catharina Seegelken

Date of birth: 20 Dec 1983 Natural person (first name, surname): Maximilian Lautenschläger

Date of birth: 06 Oct 1987

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Angelika Lautenschläger Beteiligungen Verwaltungs GmbH; Manfred Lautenschläger Stiftung GmbH



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 17 Aug 2023

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 27.56 % 0.00 % 27.56 % 109,334,686 Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006569908 0 30,133,373 0.00 % 27.56 % Total 30,133,373 27.56 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Erbengemeinschaft Angelika Lautenschläger: Christine Lautenschläger, Markus Lautenschläger, Matthias Lautenschläger, Catharina Seegelken, Maximilian Lautenschläger % % % M.L. Stiftung gemeinnützige GmbH % % % Manfred Lautenschläger Stiftung GmbH 27.51 % % 27.51 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

There is an existing Voting Trust and Pooling Agreement in terms of sec. 34 para. 2 WpHG between Mr. Dr. h.c. Manfred Lautenschläger (2.09%), Angelika Lautenschläger Beteiligungen Verwaltungs GmbH (20.85%) and Manfred Lautenschläger Stiftung GmbH (4.57%), total thus 27.51%. The community of heirs Angelika Lautenschläger holds 0.05% via M.L. Stiftung gemeinnützige GmbH.

Date

22 Aug 2023

