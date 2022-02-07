DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE
/ MLP SE / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting
MLP SE: Release of a capital market information
07.02.2022 / 14:09
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
MLP SE / Share buyback
In the time period from January 31, 2022 until and including February 4, 2022, a number of 59,332 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 3, 2022 was disclosed on December 22, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.