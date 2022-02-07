Log in
    MLP   DE0006569908

MLP SE

(MLP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/07 08:16:06 am
8.085 EUR   +1.44%
MLP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/31MLP SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/26MLP SE : MLP anticipates EBIT 2021 to significantly exceed market expectations
EQ
MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

02/07/2022 | 08:11am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / MLP SE / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 5th Interim Reporting
MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

07.02.2022 / 14:09
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from January 31, 2022 until and including February 4, 2022, a number of 59,332 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 3, 2022 was disclosed on December 22, 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volumen in shares Average price (EUR)
31.01.2022 12,815 8.2995
01.02.2022 12,765 8.3003
02.02.2022 12,578 8.3201
03.02.2022 10,803 8.1071
04.02.2022 10,371 7.9414
 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 3, 2022 until and including February 4, 2022 amounts to 280,472 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.


07.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1277478  07.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1277478&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
