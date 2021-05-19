MLP : further expands its new industrial insurance broker segment

Wiesloch, May 19, 2021 - Having already laid the foundations for strategic expansion of the new industrial insurance broker segment in February with acquisition of RVM, now Adolph Jahn GmbH & Co. KG, Ed. Sengstack & Sohn GmbH & Co. KG, Hans L. Grauerholz GmbH and Erich Schulz GmbH will be a further part of it. The consolidated companies have great expertise in the field of transport insurance and achieve an annual revenue of approximately EUR 2 million with a total of 15 employees. As per the transaction, the MLP Group now holds 100 percent of the shares in the consolidated companies. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Approval from the competition authorities is not required. The transaction is scheduled to be completed in Q3 2021. For the expansion of the industrial insurance broker segment, which is represented by the RVM Group, further acquisitions are targeted.

You can find more information in a press release issued by the RVM Group itself at https://www.rvm.de/aktuell/presse/