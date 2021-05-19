Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. MLP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLP   DE0006569908

MLP SE

(MLP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MLP : further expands its new industrial insurance broker segment

05/19/2021 | 08:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wiesloch, May 19, 2021 - Having already laid the foundations for strategic expansion of the new industrial insurance broker segment in February with acquisition of RVM, now Adolph Jahn GmbH & Co. KG, Ed. Sengstack & Sohn GmbH & Co. KG, Hans L. Grauerholz GmbH and Erich Schulz GmbH will be a further part of it. The consolidated companies have great expertise in the field of transport insurance and achieve an annual revenue of approximately EUR 2 million with a total of 15 employees. As per the transaction, the MLP Group now holds 100 percent of the shares in the consolidated companies. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Approval from the competition authorities is not required. The transaction is scheduled to be completed in Q3 2021. For the expansion of the industrial insurance broker segment, which is represented by the RVM Group, further acquisitions are targeted.

You can find more information in a press release issued by the RVM Group itself at https://www.rvm.de/aktuell/presse/

Disclaimer

MLP SE published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 12:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MLP SE
08:10aMLP  : further expands its new industrial insurance broker segment
PU
05/14MLP SE : Invitation to the MLP Annual General Meeting published
EQ
05/14MLP  : Invitation to the MLP Annual General Meeting published
PU
05/12Q1 : Broad-based growth in revenue – EBIT more than doubled
PU
05/12MLP SE : Q1: Broad-based growth in revenue - EBIT more than doubled
EQ
04/27Q1 2021 : Preliminary EBIT recorded by MLP SE significantly above the previous y..
PU
04/27DGAP-ADHOC : MLP SE: Q1 2021: Preliminary EBIT recorded by MLP SE significantly ..
DJ
04/27MLP SE : Q1 2021: Preliminary EBIT recorded by MLP SE significantly above the pr..
EQ
04/23MLP SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and qu..
EQ
04/21MLP  : suspends product partnership with the HanseMerkur Group
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 807 M 985 M 985 M
Net income 2021 43,0 M 52,5 M 52,5 M
Net cash 2021 520 M 635 M 635 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 3,48%
Capitalization 782 M 955 M 955 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 890
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart MLP SE
Duration : Period :
MLP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MLP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,50 €
Last Close Price 7,19 €
Spread / Highest target 46,0%
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Uwe Schroeder-Wildberg Chief Executive Officer
Reinhard Loose Head-Finance
Peter Lütke-Bornefeld Chairman-Supervisory Board
Manfred Lautenschläger Honorary Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claus-Michael Dill Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MLP SE33.15%955
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.35.92%58 468
KKR & CO. INC.35.81%31 992
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC5.37%23 614
AMUNDI7.19%17 647
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.38.46%16 945