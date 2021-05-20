MLP : takes further important steps towards carbon neutrality

Reducing emissions at all locations is the top priority

Support for certified climate protection projects to compensate for the remaining emissions

The Group's commitment to climate protection is based on the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) of the United Nations

Wiesloch, May 20, 2021 - On its path to achieving carbon neutrality by 2022, financial services provider MLP has for the first time offset all carbon emissions recorded in the Group in the financial year 2020 through the support of climate protection projects. This was preceded by a substantial optimisation of emissions data collection. This data now includes detailed information on key subsidiaries within the MLP Group, as well as other factors such as data centres or branch offices.

The focus remains on both reducing and avoiding carbon emissions. Switching over the entire energy supply to renewable energies, which was completed last year, represents an important step in this regard and helped save around 1,000 tonnes of CO2. On the basis of the data recorded for the reporting year 2019, MLP was able to reduce emissions by around 45 percent in 2020 - also due to the limited mobility resulting from the lockdowns associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Further measures are set to follow successively.

With immediate effect, the remaining emissions will be offset on an annual basis through investment in certified climate protection projects. The focus of the commitment is on the international forest conservation project 'Protecting a threatened piece of the Amazon' in Peru. This helps secure the valuable habitat for animals and plants in the Amazon, as well as protecting multiple indigenous peoples. As such, it addresses the problem of rampant clearing of virgin forests around the globe. Alongside this, regional projects for reforestation of German mixed forests are also supported. To ensure that these contribute to the climate neutrality of the Group, they are combined with an internationally recognised forest conservation project in Brazil. The selected projects support the international sustainability goals (SDGs), to which MLP is firmly committed.

'Social and ecological responsibility are an integral part of our company values and are also reflected in our goal of achieving carbon neutrality. By supporting climate protection projects, we have now taken another important step in this regard,' comments Dr. Uwe Schroeder-Wildberg, Chief Executive Officer at MLP. MLP has already been systematically addressing the topic of sustainability since 2016 and is expanding its contribution to climate protection in a targeted way. The Group has set itself the goal of achieving climate neutrality for 2022 - by which time the data collection process should have been once again substantially optimised and further carbon-saving measures initiated.

You can find further information in our latest sustainability report .