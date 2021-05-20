Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. MLP SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLP   DE0006569908

MLP SE

(MLP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MLP : takes further important steps towards carbon neutrality

05/20/2021 | 03:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Reducing emissions at all locations is the top priority
  • Support for certified climate protection projects to compensate for the remaining emissions
  • The Group's commitment to climate protection is based on the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) of the United Nations

Wiesloch, May 20, 2021 - On its path to achieving carbon neutrality by 2022, financial services provider MLP has for the first time offset all carbon emissions recorded in the Group in the financial year 2020 through the support of climate protection projects. This was preceded by a substantial optimisation of emissions data collection. This data now includes detailed information on key subsidiaries within the MLP Group, as well as other factors such as data centres or branch offices.

The focus remains on both reducing and avoiding carbon emissions. Switching over the entire energy supply to renewable energies, which was completed last year, represents an important step in this regard and helped save around 1,000 tonnes of CO2. On the basis of the data recorded for the reporting year 2019, MLP was able to reduce emissions by around 45 percent in 2020 - also due to the limited mobility resulting from the lockdowns associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Further measures are set to follow successively.

With immediate effect, the remaining emissions will be offset on an annual basis through investment in certified climate protection projects. The focus of the commitment is on the international forest conservation project 'Protecting a threatened piece of the Amazon' in Peru. This helps secure the valuable habitat for animals and plants in the Amazon, as well as protecting multiple indigenous peoples. As such, it addresses the problem of rampant clearing of virgin forests around the globe. Alongside this, regional projects for reforestation of German mixed forests are also supported. To ensure that these contribute to the climate neutrality of the Group, they are combined with an internationally recognised forest conservation project in Brazil. The selected projects support the international sustainability goals (SDGs), to which MLP is firmly committed.

'Social and ecological responsibility are an integral part of our company values and are also reflected in our goal of achieving carbon neutrality. By supporting climate protection projects, we have now taken another important step in this regard,' comments Dr. Uwe Schroeder-Wildberg, Chief Executive Officer at MLP. MLP has already been systematically addressing the topic of sustainability since 2016 and is expanding its contribution to climate protection in a targeted way. The Group has set itself the goal of achieving climate neutrality for 2022 - by which time the data collection process should have been once again substantially optimised and further carbon-saving measures initiated.

You can find further information in our latest sustainability report .

Disclaimer

MLP SE published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 07:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MLP SE
03:30aMLP  : takes further important steps towards carbon neutrality
PU
05/19MLP  : further expands its new industrial insurance broker segment
PU
05/14MLP SE : Invitation to the MLP Annual General Meeting published
EQ
05/14MLP  : Invitation to the MLP Annual General Meeting published
PU
05/12Q1 : Broad-based growth in revenue – EBIT more than doubled
PU
05/12MLP SE : Q1: Broad-based growth in revenue - EBIT more than doubled
EQ
04/27Q1 2021 : Preliminary EBIT recorded by MLP SE significantly above the previous y..
PU
04/27DGAP-ADHOC : MLP SE: Q1 2021: Preliminary EBIT recorded by MLP SE significantly ..
DJ
04/27MLP SE : Q1 2021: Preliminary EBIT recorded by MLP SE significantly above the pr..
EQ
04/23MLP SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and qu..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 807 M 984 M 984 M
Net income 2021 43,0 M 52,4 M 52,4 M
Net cash 2021 520 M 634 M 634 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 3,48%
Capitalization 782 M 956 M 954 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 890
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart MLP SE
Duration : Period :
MLP SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MLP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,50 €
Last Close Price 7,19 €
Spread / Highest target 46,0%
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Uwe Schroeder-Wildberg Chief Executive Officer
Reinhard Loose Head-Finance
Peter Lütke-Bornefeld Chairman-Supervisory Board
Manfred Lautenschläger Honorary Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claus-Michael Dill Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MLP SE33.15%956
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.35.10%58 468
KKR & CO. INC.35.81%31 992
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC4.09%23 614
AMUNDI6.21%17 647
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.34.45%16 945