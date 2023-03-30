MLP : publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2022

Wiesloch, March 30, 2023 - MLP SE today presented its Annual Report for the financial year 2022, confirming the business figures published at the beginning of March. The annual report is available at www.mlp-annual-report.com.

MLP also published its Sustainability Report for the financial year 2022 today. For the past financial year, the Group achieved climate neutrality in its own business operations. The focus of sustainability management continues to be on avoiding and reducing emissions. In addition, MLP has been providing compensation through certified international climate protection projects since the financial year 2020. Sustainability is becoming increasingly important in client consulting, for example through the SDG Office of the subsidiary FERI as a central competence centre in the MLP Group. MLP's private client business offers a comprehensive and growing range of sustainable product solutions in the respective consulting fields. At the same time, MLP maintains a direct, close exchange with product partners to jointly promote transparency in the market as well as further developments.

The Sustainability Report is available at www.mlp-se.com/sustainability/.

The recently adopted Sustainability Policy of the MLP Group can also be viewed there. This forms a jointly supported framework for sustainability in the MLP Group and the individual Group companies commit themselves to clearly defined sustainability goals.

The Annual General Meeting will be convened on June 29, 2023.