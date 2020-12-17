MLP : starts share buyback to implement participation programme

Wiesloch, December 17, 2020 - In January, MLP again will be launching a share buyback programme in order to implement the participation model for MLP office managers and consultants. To this end, MLP will acquire shares with a value of up to EUR 3.4 million via the stock exchange by May 31, 2021 at the latest. At the current price (EUR 5.04), this corresponds to a total of approximately 674,604 shares or 0.62 percent of the share capital.

MLP will use the shares purchased in the buyback for the participation programme for MLP office managers and MLP consultants. The goal of this programme is to further strengthen the collaborative component in the MLP business model.

The Annual General Meeting held on 29 June 2017 passed an anticipatory resolution for a share buyback programme. MLP had already repurchased shares in previous years to service the participation program. Since the start of the program in 2018, around 1.5 million shares have been acquired and transferred to the consultants and branch managers. The newly scheduled buybacks will be used to implement the programme for the financial year 2020.

We will provide detailed information on the share buybacks on our investor relations website: Share buyback 2021