MLP Sustainability Report 2022
Table of contents
Introductory notes
Where possible, we always present the topics and aspects included in our sustainability report from the view of the MLP Group. However, the perspective of our reporting primarily comes from the Group HQ (see following figure), where MLP SE's superordinate system of strategic sustainability management is rooted. Thus, the information on "MLP" generally refers to MLP SE, MLP Finanzberatung SE and MLP Banking AG, which are bundled at the Group headquarters with their respective internal departments.
The objective of this report is to provide a comprehensible picture of our sustainability activities and their development, so we will also provide examples from individual Group companies.
Company
Our objective is to be economically successful, while at the same time acting with ecological, social and societal responsibility.
To maintain a liveable environment for both current and future generations.
The MLP Group - The partner for all financial matters
MLP is your dialogue partner for all financial matters -
from financial investment, through old-age provision,
to insurance policies.
Broad range of services
The MLP Group and its brands Deutschland.Immobilien, DOMCURA, FERI, MLP, RVM and TPC is the financial services provider for private, corporate and institutional clients. Special added value is created by networking the various perspectives and areas of expertise - enabling clients to reach better financial decisions. To this end, the MLP Group competently combines personal and digital offers. Several of the brands also offer selected products, services and technology for other financial services providers.
-
• Deutschland.Immobilien - The real estate platform for financial consultants and clients
-
• DOMCURA - The underwriting agency for financial consultants and consultant platforms
-
• FERI - Investment management for institutional clients and high net worth individuals
-
• MLP - Financial consulting for discerning clients
-
• RVM - The insurance broker for SMEs
-
• TPC - Occupational provision management for companies
MLP operates exclusively in Europe and primarily in Germany.
The headquarters of the MLP Group are in Wiesloch. MLP SE (Holding), MLP Finanzberatung SE and MLP Banking AG all have their internal departments at this location.
In addition to this, we are represented by our client consultants and offices in all German urban centres, including all important university locations.
DOMCURA has its headquarters in Kiel. Alongside its HQ in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany, FERI maintains locations and subsidiaries in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Luxembourg, Vienna and Zurich. DEUTSCHLAND.Immobilien has its registered office in Hanover. RVM is based in Eningen.
Client requirements in focus
Since it was founded in 1971, MLP has consistently striven to establish long-term relationships with its clients. This requires profound understanding of their individual requirements.
To this end, an intensive transfer of knowledge and expertise takes place within the MLP Group. The specialists support one another in the areas of research and concept development, as well as in client consulting. This valuable and targeted interaction generates additional value for our clients, as well as for the company and its shareholders. The economic success resulting from this also forms the basis for accepting social responsibility.
The views and expectations of our clients always represent the starting point for our consultations in each of these fields. Building on this, we then present them with suitable options in a comprehensible way so that they can make the right financial decisions themselves. For the implementation we examine the offers of relevant product providers in the market. Our products are selected and rated on the basis of scientifically substantiated market and product analyses.
Defined company values
Special added value is created by networking the various perspectives and areas of expertise within the MLP Group - enabling clients to reach better financial decisions.
"Our network provides suitable solutions for all financial matters - always committed to our clients. We help individuals and companies reach better decisions."
We developed our Group vision in order to further strengthen the common basis for successful cooperation in the MLP Group. In this process, a mission statement for the MLP Group was also drafted.
The various corporate missions are arranged under the umbrella of a common Group vision, which all companies work to. The mission statement of the MLP brand is: