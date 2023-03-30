MLP Sustainability Report 2022

Table of contents

Company 4

The MLP Group - The partner for all financial matters 4

Broad range of services 4

Client requirements in focus 5

Defined company values 5

The company 6

MLP market environment 6

Sustainability strategy 9

Strategically anchored - sustainability means assuming responsibility 9

Clear responsibility for sustainability 10

Clear processes 10

Group-wide controlling 10

Risk management: Important management and control element 11

Sustainability is broadly positioned in the MLP Group 11

MLP Sustainability Policy 12

Our sustainability activities 13

Sustainability standards and commitment 13

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - Guidelines for our activities 13

How our activities contribute to selected SDGs 15

Sustainability goals 16

UN Global Compact (UN GC) und UN Principles for Responsible Investments (UN PRI) 18

Our sustainability activities 18

Materiality 18

Action areas 19

Stakeholder dialogue 20

Sustainability in our core business 22

Programme "Further development of sustainability in the core business" 23

Key sustainability potential and activities in the MLP Group 27

DEUTSCHLAND.Immobilien - Emission-reduced construction project development 27

DOMCURA - Sustainable building insurance policies 29

FERI - sustainable investment and consulting solutions 30

MLP Banking AG 31

Corporate governance and compliance 32

Corporate governance and compliance 32

Transparency 33

Risk management 39

People at MLP 40

Guidelines and standards 40

People at MLP 41

Attractive employer 42

MLP education and training landscape 51

Labour rights 53

Pay system 54

Climate and environment 56

Carbon footprint as the basis for climate action 57

Resources 57

Carbon footprint of the MLP Group 62

Climate protection 63

The EU Taxonomy Regulation (EU Tax-VO) 65

Society 70

Our commitment 70

Political representation of interests 72

Notes 74

General note 74

Contact 75

Introductory notes

Where possible, we always present the topics and aspects included in our sustainability report from the view of the MLP Group. However, the perspective of our reporting primarily comes from the Group HQ (see following figure), where MLP SE's superordinate system of strategic sustainability management is rooted. Thus, the information on "MLP" generally refers to MLP SE, MLP Finanzberatung SE and MLP Banking AG, which are bundled at the Group headquarters with their respective internal departments.

The objective of this report is to provide a comprehensible picture of our sustainability activities and their development, so we will also provide examples from individual Group companies.

Company

Our objective is to be economically successful, while at the same time acting with ecological, social and societal responsibility. To maintain a liveable environment for both current and future generations.

The MLP Group - The partner for all financial matters

MLP is your dialogue partner for all financial matters -

from financial investment, through old-age provision,

to insurance policies.

Broad range of services

The MLP Group and its brands Deutschland.Immobilien, DOMCURA, FERI, MLP, RVM and TPC is the financial services provider for private, corporate and institutional clients. Special added value is created by networking the various perspectives and areas of expertise - enabling clients to reach better financial decisions. To this end, the MLP Group competently combines personal and digital offers. Several of the brands also offer selected products, services and technology for other financial services providers.

• Deutschland.Immobilien - The real estate platform for financial consultants and clients

• DOMCURA - The underwriting agency for financial consultants and consultant platforms

• FERI - Investment management for institutional clients and high net worth individuals

• MLP - Financial consulting for discerning clients

• RVM - The insurance broker for SMEs

• TPC - Occupational provision management for companies

MLP operates exclusively in Europe and primarily in Germany.

The headquarters of the MLP Group are in Wiesloch. MLP SE (Holding), MLP Finanzberatung SE and MLP Banking AG all have their internal departments at this location.

In addition to this, we are represented by our client consultants and offices in all German urban centres, including all important university locations.

DOMCURA has its headquarters in Kiel. Alongside its HQ in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany, FERI maintains locations and subsidiaries in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Luxembourg, Vienna and Zurich. DEUTSCHLAND.Immobilien has its registered office in Hanover. RVM is based in Eningen.

Client requirements in focus

Since it was founded in 1971, MLP has consistently striven to establish long-term relationships with its clients. This requires profound understanding of their individual requirements.

To this end, an intensive transfer of knowledge and expertise takes place within the MLP Group. The specialists support one another in the areas of research and concept development, as well as in client consulting. This valuable and targeted interaction generates additional value for our clients, as well as for the company and its shareholders. The economic success resulting from this also forms the basis for accepting social responsibility.

The views and expectations of our clients always represent the starting point for our consultations in each of these fields. Building on this, we then present them with suitable options in a comprehensible way so that they can make the right financial decisions themselves. For the implementation we examine the offers of relevant product providers in the market. Our products are selected and rated on the basis of scientifically substantiated market and product analyses.

Defined company values

Special added value is created by networking the various perspectives and areas of expertise within the MLP Group - enabling clients to reach better financial decisions.

"Our network provides suitable solutions for all financial matters - always committed to our clients. We help individuals and companies reach better decisions."

We developed our Group vision in order to further strengthen the common basis for successful cooperation in the MLP Group. In this process, a mission statement for the MLP Group was also drafted.

The various corporate missions are arranged under the umbrella of a common Group vision, which all companies work to. The mission statement of the MLP brand is: