    MLP   DE0006569908

MLP SE

(MLP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/11 09:00:36 am
8.615 EUR   -2.43%
08:57aPräsentation Analysten 9M/Q3 2021
PU
08:47aAnalyst presentation on results of the 1st nine months and 3rd quarter 2021
PU
08:47aQuarterly group statement for the first nine months 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Quarterly group statement for the first nine months 2021

11/11/2021 | 08:47am EST
Quarterly Group Statement for the first 9 months of 2021

INTERIM GROUP REPORT FOR THE FIRST 9 MONTHS OF 2021

1

MLP key figures

All figures in € million

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

9M 2021

9M 2020

Change in %

MLP Group

Total revenue

210.4

166.3

632.2

525.4

20.3%

Revenue

206.9

164.3

618.4

512.0

20.8%

Other revenue

3.5

2.0

13.8

13.4

3.2%

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)

15.9

8.1

47.3

26.8

76.4%

EBIT margin (in %)

7.6%

4.8%

7.5%

5.1%

-

Net profit

10.0

5.2

31.2

18.3

70.2%

Earnings per share (diluted/basic) (in €)

0.05

0.05

0.29

0.17

70.6%

Cash flow from operating activities

79.1

55.9

459.2

214.9

113.7%

Capital expenditure

1.9

1.9

6.3

6.6

−4.5%

Shareholders' equity

-

-

462.1

454.0

¹

1.8%

Equity ratio (in %)

-

-

12.9%

14.0%

¹

-

Balance sheet total

-

-

3,588.5

3,235.0

¹

10.9%

Private clients (families)

-

-

559,500

554,900

¹

0.8%

Corporate and institutional clients

-

-

24,600

22,500

¹

9.3%

Consultants

-

-

2,051

2,086

¹

−1.7%

Branch offices

-

-

129

129 ¹

0.0%

University teams

-

-

104

102 ¹

0.0%

Employees

-

-

2,095

1,856

12.9%

Brokered new business

Old-age provision (premium sum)

909.8

759.7

2,507.5

2,185.7

14.7%

Loans and mortgages

557.8

361.5

1,985.2

1,753.2

13.2%

Assets under management (in € billion)

-

-

52.9

42.7

¹

23.9%

Non-life insurance (premium volume)

-

-

549.3

430.8

¹

27.5%

Real estate (brokered volume)

120.4

118.9

339.4

291.0

16.6%

¹ As of December 31, 2020

INTERIM GROUP REPORT FOR THE FIRST 9 MONTHS OF 2021

2

THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2021 AT A GLANCE

  • At € 47.3 million after nine months, EBIT is 76 % above the previous year's level (9M 2020: € 26.8
    million). A marked increase to € 15.9 million was also recorded in the third quarter (Q3 2020: € 8.1 million)
  • 9M: Total revenue up 20 % to a new record high of € 632.2 million (9M 2020: € 525.4 million)
  • Revenue increases in all consulting fields, above all in the fields of real estate brokerage (plus 53 %) and wealth management (plus 35 %)
  • Forecast for 2021: As already communicated, EBIT anticipated significantly above the upper end of the corridor of € 55 to 61 million
  • MLP confirms planning for 2022: anticipated EBIT of € 75 to 85 million

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introductory notes.....................................................................................................................................

4

Profile.......................................................................................................................................................

4

Quarterly Group Statement for the first nine months of 2021 ......................................................................

5

Fundamental principles of the group......................................................................................................

5

Change to organsiation and administration........................................................................................

5

Changes in the scope of consolidation ..............................................................................................

6

Business Performance......................................................................................................................

7

Results of Operation.........................................................................................................................

8

Financial Position ...........................................................................................................................

11

Net Assets .....................................................................................................................................

13

Segment Report .............................................................................................................................

14

Employees and Self-Employed Client Consultants...........................................................................

17

Forecast.............................................................................................................................................

18

Income statement...............................................................................................................................

19

Statement of comprehensive income...................................................................................................

20

Statement of financial position.............................................................................................................

21

Condensed statement of cash flow......................................................................................................

22

Revenue ............................................................................................................................................

23

Statement of changes in equity ...........................................................................................................

24

Reportable business segments ...........................................................................................................

25

Financial calendar 2021..........................................................................................................................

27

Financial calendar 2022..........................................................................................................................

27

INTERIM GROUP REPORT FOR THE FIRST 9 MONTHS OF 2021

3

Introductory notes

This quarterly Group statement presents significant events and business transactions of the first nine months of 2021 and updates forecast-oriented information contained in the last joint management report. The Annual Report is available on our website at www.mlp-se.com and also at www.mlp-annual-report.com. In the description of the MLP Group's financial position, net assets and results of operations pursuant to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the previous year's figures are given in brackets. The information in this quarterly Group statement has neither been verified by an auditor nor subjected to a review.

Profile

The MLP Group is the partner for all financial matters

The MLP Group and its brands Deutschland.Immobilien, DOMCURA, FERI, MLP, RVM and TPC is the financial services provider for private, corporate and institutional clients. Special added value is created by networking the various perspectives and areas of expertise - enabling clients to reach better financial decisions. To this end, the MLP Group competently combines personal and digital offers. Several of the brands also offer selected products, services and technology for other financial services providers

  • Deutschland.Immobilien - The real estate platform for financial consultants and clients
  • DOMCURA - The underwriting agency for financial consultants and platforms
  • FERI - Investment management for institutional clients and high net worth individuals
  • MLP - Financial consulting for discerning clients
  • RVM - The insurance broker for SMEs
  • TPC - Occupational provision management for companies

An intensive transfer of knowledge and expertise takes place within the network. The specialists support one another in the areas of research and concept development, as well as in client consulting. This valuable and targeted interaction generates additional value for clients, as well as for the company and its shareholders. Economic success also forms the basis for accepting social responsibility.

The group was founded in 1971 and today manages for just under 560,000 private and 24,500 corporate clients just under EUR 53 billion in assets and a portfolio volume of around EUR 550 million in non-life insurance. In addition to this, more than 10,000 financial services providers take up the services on offer.

INTERIM GROUP REPORT FOR THE FIRST 9 MONTHS OF 2021

4

Quarterly Group Statement for the first nine months of 2021

The values disclosed in the following quarterly statement have been rounded to one decimal place. As a result, differences to reported total amounts may arise when adding up the individual values.

FUNDAMENTAL PRINCIPLES OF THE GROUP

In comparison with the corporate profile described in MLP's 2020 Annual Report, the changes presented below were made during the reporting period. These relate to organisation and administration.

You can find detailed information on our business model, our corporate structure and our control system in the MLP Group Annual Report 2020 at www.mlp-annual-report.com.

Change to organsiation and administration

On February 8, 2021, MLP Assekuranzmakler Holding GmbH (formerly: MLP Consult GmbH), today operating as RVM GmbH, signed the acquisition agreement for 100 % of the shares in RVM Versicherungsmakler GmbH & Co. KG., including its main subsidiaries ("RVM"). With its well-established business model, the industrial insurance broker RVM has a strong focus on small and medium-sized enterprises and supports more than 2,500 companies in this segment. The acquisition constitutes the essential basis for developing the commercial and industrial insurance market segment. The intention is to add small market members to RVM and thus establish a broker group that can operate at eye level with the top ten in Germany in the medium term. The transaction was completed on schedule on April 1, 2021, with economic effect from January 1, 2021. In line with IFRS stipulations, changes in the earnings of these entities are reported in shareholders' equity up to the actual closing date. The income statement was therefore only affected as of April 1, 2021.

With the agreement dated May 12, 2021 MLP Assekuranzmakler Holding GmbH, today operating as RVM GmbH, acquired 100 % of the shares in Adolph Jahn GmbH & Co. KG, Sengstack & Sohn GmbH & Co. KG, Hans L. Grauerholz GmbH and Erich Schulz GmbH. This corporate alliance hereafter referred to as Jahn Hamester Group has a great deal of expertise in the field of transport insurance and generates annual sales revenue of € 2 million with just 15 employees. The transaction has been completed in Q3 2021.

INTERIM GROUP REPORT FOR THE FIRST 9 MONTHS OF 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MLP SE published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 13:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
