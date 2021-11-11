Quarterly group statement for the first nine months 2021

Introductory notes

This quarterly Group statement presents significant events and business transactions of the first nine months of 2021 and updates forecast-oriented information contained in the last joint management report. The Annual Report is available on our website at www.mlp-se.com and also at www.mlp-annual-report.com. In the description of the MLP Group's financial position, net assets and results of operations pursuant to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the previous year's figures are given in brackets. The information in this quarterly Group statement has neither been verified by an auditor nor subjected to a review.

Profile

The MLP Group is the partner for all financial matters

The MLP Group and its brands Deutschland.Immobilien, DOMCURA, FERI, MLP, RVM and TPC is the financial services provider for private, corporate and institutional clients. Special added value is created by networking the various perspectives and areas of expertise - enabling clients to reach better financial decisions. To this end, the MLP Group competently combines personal and digital offers. Several of the brands also offer selected products, services and technology for other financial services providers

Deutschland.Immobilien - The real estate platform for financial consultants and clients

DOMCURA - The underwriting agency for financial consultants and platforms

FERI - Investment management for institutional clients and high net worth individuals

MLP - Financial consulting for discerning clients

RVM - The insurance broker for SMEs

TPC - Occupational provision management for companies

An intensive transfer of knowledge and expertise takes place within the network. The specialists support one another in the areas of research and concept development, as well as in client consulting. This valuable and targeted interaction generates additional value for clients, as well as for the company and its shareholders. Economic success also forms the basis for accepting social responsibility.

The group was founded in 1971 and today manages for just under 560,000 private and 24,500 corporate clients just under EUR 53 billion in assets and a portfolio volume of around EUR 550 million in non-life insurance. In addition to this, more than 10,000 financial services providers take up the services on offer.