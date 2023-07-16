REQUEST FORM

MM2 Asia Ltd.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Company Registration No. 201424372N

TO: MM2 Asia Ltd. ("Company")

1002 Jalan Bukit Merah #07-11

Singapore 159456

NB. Please tick accordingly and return this form to us no later than 24 July 2023. Please take note that incomplete or incorrectly completed forms will not be processed.

Please send to me/us the Annual Report 2023.

Please send to me/us the Circular to Shareholders dated 16 July 2023. The shares are held by me/us under or through (please tick):

CDP Securities Account

CPF Investment Scheme / Supplementary Retirement Scheme Account

Physical Scrip(s)

By completing, signing and returning this Request Form, I/we agree and acknowledge that the Company may collect, use and disclose my/our personal data, as contained in this Request Form or which is otherwise collected from me/us (or my/your authorised representative(s)), for the purpose of processing and effecting this request.

Name(s) of

Shareholder(s):

NRIC/Passport/Company Registration Number(s):

[last 4 digits]

Address:

Signature(s):Date: