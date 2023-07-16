MM2 ASIA LTD.
(Company Registration No. 201424372N) (Incorporated in Singapore)
PROXY FORM
(Please see notes overleaf before completing this Form)
IMPORTANT:
- An investor who holds shares under the Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme ("CPF Investor") and/or Supplementary Retirement Scheme ("SRS Investor") (as may be applicable) may attend and cast his vote(s) at the Meeting in person. CPF and SRS Investors who are unable to attend the Meeting but would like to vote, may inform their CPF and SRS Operators to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting to act as their proxy, at least 7 working days before the Meeting, in which case, CPF/SRS Investor shall be precluded from attending the Meeting.
- This Proxy Form is not valid for use by CPF and SRS Investors and shall be ineffective for all intents and purposes if used or purported to be used by them.
I/We
(Name),
(NRIC/Passport no./Co. reg. No)
of
(Address)
being a member/members of mm2 Asia Ltd. (the "Company") hereby appoint:
Name
Address
and/or*
Name
Address
NRIC/Passport No.
Proportion of Shareholdings
No. of Shares
%
NRIC/Passport No.
Proportion of Shareholdings
No. of Shares
%
or failing *him/her, the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting ("Meeting") as *my/our *proxy/proxies to attend and vote for *me/us on *my/our behalf at the Meeting of the Company to be held at One Marina Boulevard, Level 8 - Room 801, NTUC Business Centre, Singapore 018989 on Monday, 31 July 2023 at 1.00 p.m. and at any adjournment thereof. *I/We direct *my/our *proxy/proxies to vote for or against the Resolutions proposed at the Meeting as indicated hereunder. If no specific direction as to voting is given or in the event of any other matter arising at the Meeting and at any adjournment thereof, the *proxy/proxies will vote or abstain from voting at *his/her discretion.
No. of
No. of
No. of
Votes
Votes
Votes
No.
Ordinary Resolutions
For**
Against**
Abstain**
Ordinary Business:
1.
To receive and adopt the Directors' Statement and Audited Financial
Statements of the Company and of the Group for the financial year ended
31 March 2023 together with the Independent Auditor's Report thereon
2.
Approval of Directors' fees amounting to $247,500 for the financial year
ending 31 March 2024, to be paid quarterly in arrears
3.
Re-election of Mr Melvin Ang Wee Chye as a Director
4.
Re-election of Mr Dennis Chia Choon Hwee as a Director
5.
Re-appointment of Messrs CLA Global TS Public Accounting Corporation
as the Independent Auditor and to authorise the Directors to fi x their
remuneration
Special Business:
6.
Authority to allot and issue new shares
7.
Authority to allot and issue shares under the mm2 Performance Share Plan
8.
Proposed Renewal of Share Buyback Mandate
**If you wish to exercise all your votes 'For', 'Against' or 'Abstain', please tick (√) within the box provided. Alternatively, please indicate the number of votes as appropriate.
Dated this
day of
2023
Total number of Shares
No. of Shares
(a) CDP Register
(b) Register of Members
Signature of Member
and/or, Common Seal of Corporate Shareholder
* Delete where inapplicable
IMPORTANT: Please read notes overleaf
NOTES TO PROXY FORM
- Please insert the total number of Shares held by you. If you have Shares entered against your name in the Depository Register (as defined in Section 81SF of the Securities and Futures Act 2001 of the Laws of the Republic of Singapore), you should insert that number of Shares. If you have Shares registered in your name in the Register of Members, you should insert that number of Shares. If you have Shares entered against your name in the Depository Register and Shares registered in your name in the Register of Members, you should insert the aggregate number of Shares entered against your name in the Depository Register and registered in your name in the Register of Members. If no number is inserted, the instrument appointing a proxy or proxies shall be deemed to relate to all the Shares held by you.
- A member of the Company (other than a Relevant Intermediary*), entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting of the Company is entitled to appoint not more than two proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead. A member shall specify the proportion of his/her/ its shareholding to be represented by each proxy in the instrument appointing the proxies. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
- A Relevant Intermediary may appoint more than two proxies, but each proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by him/her (which number or class of shares shall be specified).
- Subject to note 8, completion and return of the instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a member from attending and voting at the Meeting. Any appointment of a proxy or proxies shall be deemed to be revoked if a member attends the meeting in person, and in such event, the Company reserves the right to refuse to admit any person or persons appointed under the instrument of proxy to the Meeting.
- The Proxy Form must be deposited at the registered offi ce of the Company at1002 Jalan Bukit Merah,#07-11Singapore 159456 by mail or by email to ir@mm2asia.com, in each case, no later than 1.00 p.m. on 28 July 2023, and failing which, the Proxy Form will not be treated as valid.
- The Proxy Form must be executed under the hand of the appointor or of his/her attorney duly authorised in writing. Where the Proxy Form is executed by a corporation, it must be executed under its common seal or under the hand of its officer or attorney duly authorised. Where the Proxy Form is signed on behalf of the appointor by an attorney, the power of attorney (or other authority) or a duly certified copy thereof must (failing previous registration with the Company) be lodged with the Proxy Form, failing which the Proxy Form may be treated as invalid.
- A corporation which is a member may authorise by resolution of its Directors or other governing body such person as it thinks fit to act as its representative with respect to the AGM, in accordance with Section 179 of the Companies Act 1967 and the person so authorised shall upon production of a copy of such resolution certified by a Director of the corporation to be a true copy, be entitled to exercise the powers on behalf of the corporation so represented as the corporation could exercise in person if it were an individual.
- A member of the Company who holds his/her shares through a Relevant Intermediary* (including CPFIS Members or SRS Investors) and who wishes to exercise his/her votes by appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy should approach his/her Relevant Intermediary (including his/her CPF Agent Bank or SRS Operators) to submit his/her voting instructions at least seven (7) working days prior to the date of the AGM.
* A Relevant Intermediary is:
- a banking corporation licensed under the Banking Act 1970 of the Laws of the Republic of Singapore or a wholly-owned subsidiary of such a banking corporation, whose business includes the provision of nominee services and who holds shares in that capacity; or
- a person holding a capital markets services licence to provide custodial services for securities under the Securities and Futures Act 2001 of the Laws of the Republic of Singapore and who holds shares in that capacity; or
- the Central Provident Fund Board established by the Central Provident Fund Act 1953 of the Laws of the Republic of Singapore, in respect of shares purchased under the subsidiary legislation made under that Act providing for the making of investments from the contributions and interest standing to the credit of members of the Central Provident Fund, if the Board holds those shares in the capacity of an intermediary pursuant to or in accordance with that subsidiary legislation.
Personal Data Privacy:
By submitting an instrument appointing a proxy(ies) and/or representative(s), the member accepts and agrees to the personal data privacy terms set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 16 July 2023.
General:
The Company shall be entitled to reject the instrument appointing a proxy or proxies if it is incomplete, improperly completed or illegible, or where the true intentions of the appointor are not ascertainable from the instructions of the appointor specified in the instrument appointing a proxy or proxies. In addition, in the case of Shares entered in the Depository Register, the Company may reject any instrument appointing a proxy or proxies lodged if the member, being the appointor, is not shown to have Shares entered against his name in the Depository Register as at seventy-two (72) hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting, as certified by The Central Depository (Pte) Limited to the Company.
