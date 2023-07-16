NOTES TO PROXY FORM

Please insert the total number of Shares held by you. If you have Shares entered against your name in the Depository Register (as defined in Section 81SF of the Securities and Futures Act 2001 of the Laws of the Republic of Singapore), you should insert that number of Shares. If you have Shares registered in your name in the Register of Members, you should insert that number of Shares. If you have Shares entered against your name in the Depository Register and Shares registered in your name in the Register of Members, you should insert the aggregate number of Shares entered against your name in the Depository Register and registered in your name in the Register of Members. If no number is inserted, the instrument appointing a proxy or proxies shall be deemed to relate to all the Shares held by you.

A member of the Company (other than a Relevant Intermediary*), entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting of the Company is entitled to appoint not more than two proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead. A member shall specify the proportion of his/her/ its shareholding to be represented by each proxy in the instrument appointing the proxies. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

A Relevant Intermediary may appoint more than two proxies, but each proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by him/her (which number or class of shares shall be specified).

Subject to note 8, completion and return of the instrument appointing a proxy shall not preclude a member from attending and voting at the Meeting. Any appointment of a proxy or proxies shall be deemed to be revoked if a member attends the meeting in person, and in such event, the Company reserves the right to refuse to admit any person or persons appointed under the instrument of proxy to the Meeting.

The Proxy Form must be deposited at the registered offi ce of the Company at 1002 Jalan Bukit Merah, #07-11 Singapore 159456 by mail or by email to ir@mm2asia.com , in each case, no later than 1.00 p.m. on 28 July 2023 , and failing which, the Proxy Form will not be treated as valid.

The Proxy Form must be executed under the hand of the appointor or of his/her attorney duly authorised in writing. Where the Proxy Form is executed by a corporation, it must be executed under its common seal or under the hand of its officer or attorney duly authorised. Where the Proxy Form is signed on behalf of the appointor by an attorney, the power of attorney (or other authority) or a duly certified copy thereof must (failing previous registration with the Company) be lodged with the Proxy Form, failing which the Proxy Form may be treated as invalid.

A corporation which is a member may authorise by resolution of its Directors or other governing body such person as it thinks fit to act as its representative with respect to the AGM, in accordance with Section 179 of the Companies Act 1967 and the person so authorised shall upon production of a copy of such resolution certified by a Director of the corporation to be a true copy, be entitled to exercise the powers on behalf of the corporation so represented as the corporation could exercise in person if it were an individual.