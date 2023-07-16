MM2 ASIA LTD.

ANNUAL REPORT 2023

CO N T E N T & M E D I A

FOR ASIA

CONTENTS

STRATEGIC REPORT

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Corporate Profile

01

REPORT

Financial Highlights

02

Corporate Governance Report

21

Our Business

04

Corporate Milestones

06

FINANCIAL REPORT

Financial & Operations Review

07

Order Book

12

Financial Statements

51

Group Structure

13

Chairman's Statement

14

Statistics of Shareholdings

161

CEO's Statement

15

Notice of Annual General Meeting

163

Board Of Directors

16

Proxy Form

Our Team

18

Corporate Information

20

CORPORATE PROFILE

Headquartered in Singapore, mm2 Asia Ltd. ("mm2 Asia", or together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") champions "Content and Media for Asia", with integrated businesses across the content, entertainment, cinema, event and concert industries in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China and the United States of America. Since our listing on the Catalist Board of SGX-ST in December 2014, and the successful transfer to the Mainboard of SGX-ST in August 2017, mm2 Asia has strengthened its competitive advantage through its acquisitions of a majority stake in an award winning virtual reality, visual effects and computer-generated imagery studio, Vividthree Holdings Ltd. (SGX Stock Code: OMK), and an event production and concert promotion company, UnUsUaL Limited (SGX Stock Code: 1D1). With the establishment of mmCineplexes and the acquisition of Cathay Cineplexes Pte. Ltd., mm2 Asia is currently one of the key cinema operators in Malaysia and Singapore.

THE GROUP'S PRIMARY BUSINESS ACTIVITIES:

Core

Digital and Live

Business

Production Business

Cinema

Concert and

Business

Event Business

ANNUAL REPORT 2023

MM2 ASIA LTD.

01

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

010101001011111 1101010110

10101010100

0101000

1101110101011001011111111001

101011010100101100

0101011 11010101101 1 1 10

010101101010011010101101

0101010010101010101010010111010101101111 10

182.0

REVENUE

($ million)

010101001011111 1101010110

10101010100

0101000

110111010101100101111 111100

101011010100101100

0101011 11010101101 1 1 10

010101101010011010101101 01

010101001010101010101001101101101011110111011 11 1 1 1 010

50.9

GROSS PROFIT

($ million)

010101001011111 1101010110

10101010100

0101000

1101110101011001011111111001

1010110101001 101100

0101011101010110

010101101010011010101101 01

0101010010101010101010010111010101101111 1 11 1 1 1 010

35.010

EBITDA(3)

($ million)

FY23

FY22

FY21

FY23

FY22

FY21

FY23

FY22

FY21

182.0

113.0

75.2

50.9

17.8

6.0

35.0

26.5

16.1

Note: Amounts presented in Financial Highlights are the combination of continuing operations(1) and discontinued operations(2)

  1. Continuing operations comprised of Core Business, Digital & Live Production, Concert & Event and Other segments
  2. Discontinued operations comprised of Cinema Business
  3. EBITDA defines as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, impairment and fair value losses/gains. The EBITDA presented after excluding the gain on deconsolidation of a subsidiary (mm Connect Group) of $31.8 million for FY2023.

02

MM2 ASIA LTD.

ANNUAL REPORT 2023

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

REVENUE BREAKDOWN BY GEOGRAPHICAL LOCATION(4)

($ million)

1.0%

8.3%

1.3%

1.7%

16.4%

13.0%

41.2%

27.5%

40.9%

41.5%

FY23

FY22

FY21

22.5%

29.5%

8.2%

10.7%

12.9%

9.1%

4.7%

9.6%

Singapore

Malaysia

Hong Kong

Taiwan

China

Others

REVENUE BREAKDOWN BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS(4)

($ million)

FY23

FY22

FY21

182.0

113.0

75.2

4.1

4.4

3.7

29.0

3.6

1.3

47.7

29.4

15.7

2.5

2.8

2.0

98.7

72.8

52.5

Core Business

Digital and Live

Cinema Business

Concert &

Other

Production Business

Event Business

Segments

  1. Revenue after segments elimination

ANNUAL REPORT 2023

MM2 ASIA LTD.

03

Attachments

Disclaimer

MM2 Asia Ltd. published this content on 16 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2023 12:02:07 UTC.