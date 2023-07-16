MM2 ASIA LTD.
ANNUAL REPORT 2023
CO N T E N T & M E D I A
FOR ASIA
CONTENTS
STRATEGIC REPORT
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Corporate Profile
01
REPORT
Financial Highlights
02
Corporate Governance Report
21
Our Business
04
Corporate Milestones
06
FINANCIAL REPORT
Financial & Operations Review
07
Order Book
12
Financial Statements
51
Group Structure
13
Chairman's Statement
14
Statistics of Shareholdings
161
CEO's Statement
15
Notice of Annual General Meeting
163
Board Of Directors
16
Proxy Form
Our Team
18
Corporate Information
20
CORPORATE PROFILE
Headquartered in Singapore, mm2 Asia Ltd. ("mm2 Asia", or together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") champions "Content and Media for Asia", with integrated businesses across the content, entertainment, cinema, event and concert industries in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China and the United States of America. Since our listing on the Catalist Board of SGX-ST in December 2014, and the successful transfer to the Mainboard of SGX-ST in August 2017, mm2 Asia has strengthened its competitive advantage through its acquisitions of a majority stake in an award winning virtual reality, visual effects and computer-generated imagery studio, Vividthree Holdings Ltd. (SGX Stock Code: OMK), and an event production and concert promotion company, UnUsUaL Limited (SGX Stock Code: 1D1). With the establishment of mmCineplexes and the acquisition of Cathay Cineplexes Pte. Ltd., mm2 Asia is currently one of the key cinema operators in Malaysia and Singapore.
THE GROUP'S PRIMARY BUSINESS ACTIVITIES:
Core
Digital and Live
Business
Production Business
Cinema
Concert and
Business
Event Business
ANNUAL REPORT 2023
MM2 ASIA LTD.
01
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
EBITDA(3)
($ million)
FY23
FY22
FY21
FY23
FY22
FY21
FY23
FY22
FY21
182.0
113.0
75.2
50.9
17.8
6.0
35.0
26.5
16.1
Note: Amounts presented in Financial Highlights are the combination of continuing operations(1) and discontinued operations(2)
- Continuing operations comprised of Core Business, Digital & Live Production, Concert & Event and Other segments
- Discontinued operations comprised of Cinema Business
- EBITDA defines as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, impairment and fair value losses/gains. The EBITDA presented after excluding the gain on deconsolidation of a subsidiary (mm Connect Group) of $31.8 million for FY2023.
02
MM2 ASIA LTD.
ANNUAL REPORT 2023
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
REVENUE BREAKDOWN BY GEOGRAPHICAL LOCATION(4)
($ million)
1.0%
8.3%
1.3%
1.7%
16.4%
13.0%
41.2%
27.5%
40.9%
41.5%
FY23
FY22
FY21
22.5%
29.5%
8.2%
10.7%
12.9%
9.1%
4.7%
9.6%
Singapore
Malaysia
Hong Kong
Taiwan
China
Others
REVENUE BREAKDOWN BY BUSINESS SEGMENTS(4)
($ million)
FY23
FY22
FY21
182.0
113.0
75.2
4.1
4.4
3.7
29.0
3.6
1.3
47.7
29.4
15.7
2.5
2.8
2.0
98.7
72.8
52.5
Core Business
Digital and Live
Cinema Business
Concert &
Other
Production Business
Event Business
Segments
- Revenue after segments elimination
ANNUAL REPORT 2023
MM2 ASIA LTD.
03
