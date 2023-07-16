Headquartered in Singapore, mm2 Asia Ltd. ("mm2 Asia", or together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") champions "Content and Media for Asia", with integrated businesses across the content, entertainment, cinema, event and concert industries in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China and the United States of America. Since our listing on the Catalist Board of SGX-ST in December 2014, and the successful transfer to the Mainboard of SGX-ST in August 2017, mm2 Asia has strengthened its competitive advantage through its acquisitions of a majority stake in an award winning virtual reality, visual effects and computer-generated imagery studio, Vividthree Holdings Ltd. (SGX Stock Code: OMK), and an event production and concert promotion company, UnUsUaL Limited (SGX Stock Code: 1D1). With the establishment of mmCineplexes and the acquisition of Cathay Cineplexes Pte. Ltd., mm2 Asia is currently one of the key cinema operators in Malaysia and Singapore.