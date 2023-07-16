NOTICE OF

ANNUAL GENERALMEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM" or "Meeting") of mm2 Asia Ltd. ("Company") will be held at One Marina Boulevard, Level 8 - Room 801, NTUC Business Centre, Singapore 018989 on Monday, 31 July 2023 at 1.00 p.m. (Singapore Time) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without any modifications, the ordinary resolutions as set out below:

AS ORDINARY BUSINESS

To receive and adopt the Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements of the Company and the Group for the financial year ended 31 March 2023 together with the Independent Auditor's Report thereon. Resolution 1 To approve the payment of Directors' fees of $247,500 for the financial year ending 31 March 2024, to be paid

quarterly in arrears. Resolution 2

3. To re-elect the following Directors retiring pursuant to Regulation 110 of the Constitution of the Company:

Mr Melvin Ang Wee Chye Resolution 3 Mr Dennis Chia Choon Hwee Resolution 4 [See Explanatory Note (i)]

4. To re-appoint Messrs CLA Global TS Public Accounting Corporation, as the Independent Auditor of the Company

and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration. Resolution 5

5. To transact any other ordinary business which may properly transacted at an AGM.

AS SPECIAL BUSINESS

To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions, with or without modifications:

6. Authority to issue shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act 1967 and Rule 806 of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

That pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act 1967 and Rule 806 of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), the Directors of the Company be authorised and empowered to:

(i) issue shares in the Company whether by way of rights, bonus or otherwise; and/or

make or grant offers, agreements or options (collectively, " Instruments ") that might or would require shares to be issued, including but not limited to the creation and issue of (as well as adjustments to) options, warrants, debentures or other instruments convertible into shares,

at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes and to such persons as the Directors of the Company may in their absolute discretion deem fit; and