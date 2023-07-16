NOTICE OF
ANNUAL GENERALMEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM" or "Meeting") of mm2 Asia Ltd. ("Company") will be held at One Marina Boulevard, Level 8 - Room 801, NTUC Business Centre, Singapore 018989 on Monday, 31 July 2023 at 1.00 p.m. (Singapore Time) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without any modifications, the ordinary resolutions as set out below:
AS ORDINARY BUSINESS
- To receive and adopt the Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements of the Company and the Group for the financial year ended 31 March 2023 together with the Independent Auditor's Report thereon.Resolution 1
- To approve the payment of Directors' fees of $247,500 for the financial year ending 31 March 2024, to be paid
quarterly in arrears.
Resolution 2
3. To re-elect the following Directors retiring pursuant to Regulation 110 of the Constitution of the Company:
Mr Melvin Ang Wee Chye
Resolution 3
Mr Dennis Chia Choon Hwee
Resolution 4
[See Explanatory Note (i)]
4. To re-appoint Messrs CLA Global TS Public Accounting Corporation, as the Independent Auditor of the Company
and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.
Resolution 5
5. To transact any other ordinary business which may properly transacted at an AGM.
AS SPECIAL BUSINESS
To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions, with or without modifications:
6. Authority to issue shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act 1967 and Rule 806 of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
That pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act 1967 and Rule 806 of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), the Directors of the Company be authorised and empowered to:
- (i) issue shares in the Company whether by way of rights, bonus or otherwise; and/or
- make or grant offers, agreements or options (collectively, "Instruments") that might or would require shares to be issued, including but not limited to the creation and issue of (as well as adjustments to) options, warrants, debentures or other instruments convertible into shares,
at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes and to such persons as the Directors of the Company may in their absolute discretion deem fit; and
- (notwithstanding the authority conferred by this Resolution may have ceased to be in force) issue shares pursuant to any Instruments made or granted by the Directors of the Company while this Resolution was in force,
(the "Share Issue Mandate")
MM2 ASIA LTD.
NOTICE OF
ANNUAL GENERALMEETING
provided that:
- the aggregate number of shares (including shares to be issued pursuant to the Instruments, made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) and instruments to be issued pursuant to this Resolution shall not exceed 50% of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (2) below), of which the aggregate number of shares and Instruments to be issued other than on a pro-rata basis to existing shareholders of the Company shall not exceed 20% of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (2) below);
- (subject to such calculation as may be prescribed by the SGX-ST) for the purpose of determining the aggregate number of shares and Instruments that may be issued under sub-paragraph (1) above, the total number of issued shares and Instruments shall be based on the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company at the time of the passing of this Resolution, after adjusting for:
- new shares arising from the conversion or exercise of any convertible securities;
- new shares arising from exercising share options or vesting of share awards which are outstanding or subsisting at the time of the passing of this Resolution, provided the options or awards were granted in compliance with Part VIII of Chapter 8 of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST; and
- any subsequent bonus issue, consolidation or subdivision of shares;
Adjustment in accordance with sub-paragraphs (2)(a) or (2)(b) above are only to be made in respect of new share arising from convertible securities, share options or share awards which were issued and outstanding or subsisting at the time of passing of the Share Issue Mandate.
- in exercising the Share Issue Mandate conferred by this Resolution, the Company shall comply with the Provisions of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST for the time being in force (unless such compliance has been waived by the SGX-ST) and the Constitution of the Company; and
- unless revoked or varied by the Company in a general meeting, the Share Issue Mandate shall continue in force (i) until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company or the date by which the next AGM of
the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is earlier or (ii) in the case of shares to be issued in pursuance of the Instruments, made or granted pursuant to this Resolution, until the issuance of such
shares in accordance with the terms of the Instruments.
Resolution 6
[See Explanatory Note (ii)]
7. Authority to issue shares under the mm2 Performance Share Plan
That pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act 1967, the Directors of the Company be authorised and empowered to offer and grant share awards under the mm2 Performance Share Plan (the "mm2 PSP") and to issue from time to time such number of shares in the capital of the Company as may be required to be issued pursuant to the vesting of share awards under the mm2 PSP, whether granted during the subsistence of this authority or otherwise, provided always that the aggregate number of additional ordinary shares to be issued pursuant to the Scheme shall not exceed 15% of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company from time to time and that such authority shall, unless revoked or varied by the Company in a general meeting, continue in force until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company or the date by which the next AGM of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is earlier.
Resolution 7
[See Explanatory Note (iii)]
MM2 ASIA LTD.
NOTICE OF
ANNUAL GENERALMEETING
8. Proposed Renewal of Share Buyback Mandate That:
- for the purposes of Section 76C and 76E of the Companies Act 1967, the exercise by the Directors of the Company of all the powers of the Company to purchase or otherwise acquire the issued and fully-paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") not exceeding in aggregate the Maximum Percentage (as defined below), at such price(s) as may be determined by the Directors from time to time up to the Maximum Price (as defined below), whether by way of:
- on-marketpurchases, transacted through the SGX-ST trading system, through one or more duly licensed stock brokers appointed by the Company for that purpose ("Market Purchase"); and/or
- off-marketpurchases pursuant to an equal access scheme in accordance with Section 76C of the Companies Act 1967 ("Off-MarketPurchase"),
and otherwise in accordance with all other laws and regulations and rules of the SGX-ST as may for the time being be applicable, be and is hereby authorised and approved generally and unconditionally (the "Share Buyback Mandate");
- unless varied or revoked by the Company in a general meeting, the authority conferred on the Directors of the Company pursuant to the Share Buyback Mandate may be exercised by the Directors at any time and from time to time during the period commencing from the date of the passing of this Resolution and expiring on the earliest of:
- the date on which the next AGM of the Company is held or required by law to be held;
- the date on which the purchase or acquisition of Shares by the Company pursuant to the Share Buyback Mandate are carried out to the full extent mandated;
- the date on which the authority conferred by the Share Buyback Mandate is varied or revoked by shareholders of the Company in a general meeting;
whichever is the earliest;
- in this Resolution:
"Average Closing Price" means the average of the closing market prices of a Share over the last fi ve Market Days ("Market Day" being a day on which the SGX-ST is open for trading in securities) on which the Shares are transacted on the SGX-ST, immediately preceding the date of the Market Purchase by the Company or, as the case may be, the date of the making of the offer pursuant to the Off-Market Purchase, and deemed to be adjusted, in accordance with the rules of the SGX-ST, for any corporate action that occurs after the relevant five-day period;
"date of the making of the offer" means the date on which the Company makes an offer for the purchase or acquisition of Shares from holder of Shares, stating therein the relevant terms of the equal access scheme for effecting the Off-Market Purchase;
"Maximum Percentage" means that number of issued Shares representing 1% of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of the passing of this Resolution (excluding any Shares which are held as treasury shares or subsidiary holdings as at that date);
"Maximum Price" in relation to a share to be purchased or acquired, means the purchase price (excluding brokerage, commission, applicable goods and services tax and other related expenses) which shall not exceed:
- in the case of a Market Purchase, 105% of the Average Closing Price of the Shares; and
- in the case of an Off-Market Purchase, 120% of the Average Closing Price of the Shares;
MM2 ASIA LTD.
NOTICE OF
ANNUAL GENERALMEETING
- the Directors and/or any one of them be and are hereby authorised to deal with the Shares purchased or acquired by the Company pursuant to the Share Buyback Mandate in any manner as they think fit, which is permissible under the Companies Act 1967; and
- the Directors of the Company and/or any of them be and are hereby authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including executing such documents as may be required) as they and/or he may consider expedient or necessary to give effect to the transactions contemplated and/or authorised by this
Resolution.
Resolution 8
[See Explanatory Note (iv)]
By Order of the Board
Lissa Siau Kuei Lian
Company Secretary
Singapore, 16 July 2023
Explanatory Notes:
- Mr Melvin Ang Wee Chye will, upon re-election as a Director of the Company, remain as the Executive Chairman and Executive Director and member of Nominating Committee.
Mr Dennis Chia Choon Hwee will, upon re-election as a Director of the Company, remain as the Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director.
Please refer to Table A of the Corporate Governance Report on page 47 to page 50 of the Annual Report for the detailed information of the above-mentioned retiring Directors, required pursuant to Rule 720(6) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST.
- The ordinaryResolution 6 in item 6 above, if passed, will empower the Directors of the Company, effective until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company, or the date by which the next AGM of the Company is required by law to be held or such authority is varied or revoked by the Company in a general meeting, whichever is the earlier, to issue shares, make or grant instruments convertible into shares and to issue shares pursuant to such Instruments, up to a number not exceeding, in total, 50% of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company, of which up to 20% may be issued other than on a pro-rata basis to existing shareholders of the Company.
For determining the aggregate number of shares that may be issued, the percentage of issued shares in the capital of the Company will be calculated based on the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company at the time this Ordinary Resolution is passed after adjusting for new shares arising from the conversion or exercise of the Instruments or any convertible securities or share options or vesting of share awards which are outstanding or subsisting at the time when this Ordinary Resolution is passed and any subsequent bonus issue, consolidation or subdivision of shares.
- The ordinaryResolution 7 in item 7 above, if passed, will empower the Directors of the Company, from the date of this AGM until the next AGM of the Company, or the date by which the next AGM of the Company is required by law to be held or such authority is varied or revoked by the Company in a general meeting, whichever is the earlier, to allot and issue shares in the Company pursuant to the vesting of share awards under the mm2 PSP provided that the aggregate additional shares to be allotted and issued pursuant to the mm2 PSP do not exceeding in total (for the entire duration of the mm2 PSP) 15% of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company from time to time.
- The ordinaryResolution 8 in item 8 above, if passed, will empower the Directors of the Company from the date of this AGM until the next AGM of the Company, or the date by which the next AGM of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is the earlier, to repurchase ordinary shares of the Company by way of market purchases or off-market purchases of up to 1% of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company at the Maximum Price as defined in the Appendix. The rationale for, the authority and limitation on, the sources of funds to be used for the purchase and acquisition including the amount of financing and the financial effects of the purchase or acquisition of ordinary shares by the Company pursuant to the Share Buy Back Mandate on the audited consolidated financial statements of the Group for the financial year ended 31 March 2023 are set out in greater detail in the Appendix.
MM2 ASIA LTD.
NOTICE OF
ANNUAL GENERALMEETING
Notes:
- A member of the Company (other than a Relevant Intermediary*) entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint not more than two proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead. A member shall specify the proportion of his/her/its shareholding to be represented by each proxy in the instrument appointing the proxies. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
- A Relevant Intermediary may appoint more than two proxies, but each proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by him/her (which number and class of shares shall be specified).
- The Proxy Form must be deposited at the registered offi ce of the Company at1002 Jalan Bukit Merah,#07-11Singapore 159456 by mail or by email to ir@mm2asia.com, in each case, no later than 1.00 p.m. on 28 July 2023, and failing which, the Proxy Form will not be treated as valid.
- The Proxy Form must be executed under the hand of the appointor or of his/her attorney duly authorised in writing. Where the Proxy Form is executed by a corporation, it must be executed under its common seal or under the hand of its officer or attorney duly authorised. Where the Proxy Form is signed on behalf of the appointor by an attorney, the power of attorney (or other authority) or a duly certified copy thereof must (failing previous registration with the Company) be lodged with the Proxy Form, failing which the Proxy Form may be treated as invalid.
- A corporation which is a member may authorise by resolution of its Directors or other governing body such person as it thinks fit to act as its representative with respect to the AGM, in accordance with Section 179 of the Companies Act 1967 and the person so authorised shall upon production of a copy of such resolution certified by a Director of the corporation to be a true copy, be entitled to exercise the powers on behalf of the corporation so represented as the corporation could exercise in person if it were an individual.
- In the case of a member of the Company whose shares are entered against his/her name in the Depository Register, the Company may reject any Proxy Form if the member, being the appointor, is not shown to have shares entered against his/her name in the Depository Register as at seventy-two (72) hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM, as certified by The Central Depository (Pte) Limited to the Company.
- A member of the Company who holds his/her shares through a Relevant Intermediary* (including CPFIS Members or SRS Investors) and who wishes to exercise his/her votes by appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy should approach his/her Relevant Intermediary (including his/her CPF Agent Bank or SRS Operators) to submit his/her voting instructions at least seven (7) working days prior to the date of the AGM.
Submission of questions prior to the AGM
- A member of the Company may submit questions relating to the resolutions to be tabled for approval at the AGM or the Company's businesses and operations no later than 1.00 p.m. on 23 July 2023 through any one of the following means: (a) in physical copy by depositing the same at the registered office of the Company at1002 Jalan Bukit Merah,#07-11Singapore 159456; or (b) by email to ir@mm2asia.com. The Company will endeavour to address substantial and relevant questions and will upload the Company's responses to the queries from shareholders on the SGXNet and Company's website by 25 July 2023.
- If the questions are deposited in physical copy at the Company's registered offi ce or sent via email, and in either case not accompanied by the completed and executed Proxy Form (as defined below), the following details must be included with the submitted questions: (i) the member's full name; and (ii) his/her/its identifi cation/registration number for verifi cation purposes, failing which the submission will be treated as invalid.
*A Relevant Intermediary is:
- a banking corporation licensed under the Banking Act 1970 of the Laws of the Republic of Singapore or a wholly-owned subsidiary of such a banking corporation, whose business includes the provision of nominee services and who holds shares in that capacity; or
- a person holding a capital markets services licence to provide custodial services under the Securities and Futures Act 2001 of the Laws of the Republic of Singapore and who holds shares in that capacity; or
- the Central Provident Fund Board established by the Central Provident Fund Act 1953 of the Laws of the Republic of Singapore, in respect of shares purchased under the subsidiary legislation made under that Act providing for the making of investments from the contributions and interest standing to the credit of members of the Central Provident Fund, if the Central Provident Fund Board holds those shares in the capacity of an intermediary pursuant to or in accordance with that subsidiary legislation.
Personal Data Privacy:
Where a member of the Company submits an instrument appointing a proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to attend, speak and vote at the AGM and/or any adjournment thereof, a member of the Company consents to the collection, use and disclosure of such member's personal data by the Company (or its agents or service providers) for the purpose of the processing, administration, analysis and facilitation by the Company (or its agents or service providers) of his/her/its participation in the AGM (including any adjournment thereof) and the preparation and compilation of the attendance lists, minutes and other documents relating to the AGM (including any adjournment thereof), and in order for the Company (or its agents or service providers) to comply with any applicable laws, listing rules, regulations and/or guidelines.
MM2 ASIA LTD.
