Singapore dollars and cents respectively, being the lawful currency of Singapore

"Take-over Code" : The Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers "%" or "per cent." : Percentage or per centum

The terms "Depositor" and "Depository Register" shall have the meanings ascribed to them respectively in Section 81SF of the Securities and Futures Act 2001 of Singapore (the "SFA").

The terms "associate" and "controlling shareholders" shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Listing Manual.

The terms "subsidiaries", "substantial Shareholders", "related corporations" and "treasury share" shall have the meanings ascribed to them respectively in the Act.

Except where specifically defined, the terms "we", "us" and "our" in this Appendix refer to the Company.

Words importing the singular shall, where applicable, include the plural and vice versa. Words importing the masculine gender shall, where applicable, include the feminine and neuter genders and vice versa. References to persons shall, where applicable, include corporations.

The headings in this Appendix are inserted for convenience only and shall be ignored in construing this Appendix.

Any discrepancies in the tables in this Appendix between the listed amounts and the totals thereof are due to rounding. Accordingly, figures shown as totals may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.

Any reference in this Appendix to any enactment is a reference to that enactment as for the time being amended or re-enacted. Any word defined under the Act, the SFA, the Listing Manual, the Take-over Code or any statutory modification thereof and not otherwise defined in this Appendix shall, where applicable, have the same meaning assigned to it under the Act, the SFA, the Listing Manual, the Take-over Code or any statutory modification thereof, as the case may be.

Any reference to a time of day and date in this Appendix is made by reference to Singapore time and date unless otherwise stated.

