MMA CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

MMA Capital : Announces Completion of Merger with and into FP Acquisition Merger Sub, LLC (Form 8-K)

08/13/2021
MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of

Merger with and into FP Acquisition Merger Sub, LLC

BALTIMORE, Maryland, August 13, 2021: MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. ('MMAC' or the 'Company'), today announced the completion of its previously announced merger with and into FP Acquisition Merger Sub, LLC ('Merger Sub').

In connection with the closing of the transaction, the Company merged with and into Merger Sub, with Merger Sub surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of FP Acquisition Parent, LLC with the name 'MMA Capital Holdings, LLC'. As a result, MMAC's common shares will be delisted from the NASDAQ exchange.

The transaction, which was initially announced on May 24, 2021, was approved in a shareholder vote on August 10, 2021 in which approximately 66.3% of MMAC's outstanding shares and 98.5% of voted shares were voted in favor of the transaction.

Disclaimer

MMA Capital Management LLC published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 13:41:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 43,8 M - -
Net income 2020 8,37 M - -
Net Debt 2020 211 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 159 M 159 M -
EV / Sales 2019 6,23x
EV / Sales 2020 8,03x
Nbr of Employees 216
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart MMA CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MMA CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary A. Mentesana President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
David C. Bjarnason Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Louis Falcone Chairman
Frederick W. Puddester Independent Director
James Preston Grant Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MMA CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.12.89%159
BLACKSTONE INC.75.13%74 520
KKR & CO. INC.63.25%38 538
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC2.40%22 378
AMUNDI22.01%19 353
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.55.25%17 462