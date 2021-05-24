Log in
    MMAC   US55315D1054

MMA CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(MMAC)
MMA Capital Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – MMAC

05/24/2021 | 11:21am EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAC) to an affiliate of Fundamental Advisors LP for $27.77 per share in cash is fair to MMA Capital shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages MMA Capital shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether MMA Capital and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for MMA Capital shareholders; (2) determine whether Fundamental is underpaying for MMA Capital; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for MMA Capital shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of MMA Capital shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 43,8 M - -
Net income 2020 8,37 M - -
Net Debt 2020 211 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 98,2 M 98,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019 6,23x
EV / Sales 2020 8,03x
Nbr of Employees 216
Free-Float 79,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary A. Mentesana President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
David C. Bjarnason Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Louis Falcone Chairman
Frederick W. Puddester Independent Director
James Preston Grant Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MMA CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-30.49%98
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.40.01%60 227
KKR & CO. INC.36.43%32 137
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC5.22%23 541
AMUNDI7.56%17 680
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.34.21%16 915