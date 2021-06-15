Log in
    MMAC   US55315D1054

MMA CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(MMAC)
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MMAC, ONB, CNST, SLCT; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

06/15/2021 | 09:38am EDT
NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Fundamental Advisors LP for $27.77 per share in cash. If you are an MMA Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. First Midwest shareholders will receive Old National common stock in connection with the merger. Following completion of the transaction, former Old National stockholders are expected to own approximately 56% of the combined company. If you are an Old National shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to MorphoSys AG for $34.00 per share in cash. If you are a Constellation shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLCT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Bancorp. Under the terms of the merger, Select Bancorp shareholders will receive 0.408 shares of First Bancorp common stock for each share of Select Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Select Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-mmac-onb-cnst-slct-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301312686.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
