Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. MMA GLOB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LUSI   US55316M1045

MMA GLOB

(LUSI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First AI-Powered TV Ad Management Platform, Moneyball, Joins Forces with LUSI

02/14/2022 | 12:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMA Global, Inc. (OTC Pink: LUSI) (the “Company” or “ZUKI.APP”) (name and ticker symbol change pending) is pleased to announce that it has joined forces with LILAKFORTUNE, LDA (doing business as “Moneyball”), the first artificial intelligence (AI)- powered TV ads management platform, connecting sporting organizations, clubs, teams, and other influencers (large and small) and the brands who sponsor them with their fans and followers through over-the-top (OTT) media services.

Applications for Moneyball tech include:

  • Post advertising dynamically embedded through video ads.
  • Using machine learning-based approaches to automate and optimize the processes for potential consumer identification, information extraction, and market segmentation.
  • Targeted advertising in order to present the most relevant advertising messages to consumers.
  • Managing semantics-driven video ads.
  • Distribute the data efficiently in order to maximize the ROI for brands for media Consumers.
  • Integration with existing technologies already deployed.
  • High-Level Data and Analytics.
  • Object detection – Different engines focused on specific groups of game objects and formations.
  • Optical flow-based Computer Vision to identify movement of a ball/moving object.

Moneyball General Manager Joel de Silva said, “We decided to partner with ZUKI.APP, since we are both in a mission to empower digital experiences and convert the right audience into engaged fans.”

Transaction Overview

The deal takes the form of a share swap, which sees the Company taking a 25% equity ownership stake in the voting shares of Moneyball, which is valued at eight million U.S. dollars ($8,000,000), and Moneyball receiving 6,153,846 voting shares of the Company at a price of $0.325 per share. By law and agreement, the shares issued on both sides in connection of this deal will be restricted for a year. In this transaction, the Company will have VIE control for purposes of consolidating the results of these two companies.

This deal contemplates, LUSI, Moneyball and LUSI’s other group companies collaborating to raise up to $75 million in capital together, with up to $2 million of that new capital earmarked for application to the execution of Moneyball’s ambitious strategic plan to grow and to diversify its revenue streams through adoption of its AI-powered by sporting clubs across Europe, with the main focus being on top flight professional football (soccer) clubs. Moneyball has three such clubs aboard so far, one in Brazil and two in Portugal.

About ZUKI.APP

Learn more about ZUKI.APP and its sister companies at https://www.zuki.app/zuki-group.

Forward-Looking Statements Notice

This press release includes statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" and for this reason is subject to the forward looking notice disclaimer found at https://www.zuki.app.

Media Contact

Please direct media inquiries as follows:

ZUKI.APP:

Jim Phipps
MMA Global, Inc.
3275 S. Jones Blvd.
Suite 104
Las Vegas, NV 89146
JPhipps@zuki.app
+18018003350
https://www.zuki.app

Moneyball:

Joel de Silva
LILAKFORTUNE, LDA
Lugar de Catapeixe, s/n
4550-215 Castelo de Paiva
Portugal
https://www.getmoneyball.com 


All news about MMA GLOB
12:10pFirst AI-Powered TV Ad Management Platform, Moneyball, Joins Forces with LUSI
GL
02/01Leading Esports Sim Racing and Media Platform, GTR24H, Joins Forces with LUSI
AQ
01/20Top Marketers from Unilever, OMR, Mastercard, Google, Meta, and More to Headline MMA IM..
AQ
2021MMA GLOB : Germany Brings the Mobile Maturity Self-Assessment tool to Global Brands
AQ
2021MMA GLOBAL : Join the Debate with MMA Germany
AQ
2020MMA GLOBAL : Germany Announces the Mobile Video Checklist; A marketer's guide to mobile vi..
AQ
2020MMA GLOBAL : Announces Katja Griesser As New Country Director Germany
AQ
2018MMA Global Inc. acquired MME, Inc.
CI
2018Louisiana Food Company will Change its Ticker to LUSID from LUSI
CI
2017Louisiana Food Company has Changed its Name to MMA Global, Inc
CI
More news
Chart MMA GLOB
Duration : Period :
MMA GLOB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
James David Phipps Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shawn Wright Director