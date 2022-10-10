Advanced search
    MRM   AU000000MRM7

MMA OFFSHORE LIMITED

(MRM)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:23 2022-10-09 pm EDT
0.6900 AUD   -1.43%
12:12aMma Offshore : Awarded contract by beach energy
09/19MMA Offshore Limited(ASX:MRM) added to S&P/ASX Emerging Companies Index
08/24Mma Offshore : Read MMA's 2022 Sustainability Report
MMA OFFSHORE : AWARDED CONTRACT BY BEACH ENERGY

10/10/2022 | 12:12am EDT
MMA is pleased to announce it has secured a vessel contract with key client, Beach Energy.

The MMA Coral will provide vessel support to Beach Energy's two production platforms located in the Bass Strait. The vessel will also provide subsea inspection and survey services and will support planned drilling operations.

Commencing in late November 2022, the contract is for a firm period of one year with an additional one-year option. The vessel will also be marketed to the broader region for ad hoc work scopes in addition to Beach Energy's operations.

Prior to delivery, the MMA Coral will be fitted with a work class ROV spread in order to carry out specialised subsea scopes. Certain work scopes will also utilise an innovative modular active heave compensated (AHC) lifting spread from the vessel, supplied by local Victorian company, Thrust Maritime.

Commenting on the contract award, MMA's Managing Director, Mr David Ross, said:

"We are delighted to be supporting Beach Energy and look forward to delivering our operations safely and efficiently. With the installation of new subsea technology on the MMA Coral, we are pleased to be expanding our operational portfolio further within the Bass Strait and adjacent region."

For further information please contact:

David Ross
Managing Director
+61 8 9431 7431

David Cavanagh
Chief Financial Officer
+61 8 9431 7431

MMA Offshore Limited published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
