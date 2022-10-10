MMA OFFSHORE : AWARDED CONTRACT BY BEACH ENERGY

MMA is pleased to announce it has secured a vessel contract with key client, Beach Energy.

The MMA Coral will provide vessel support to Beach Energy's two production platforms located in the Bass Strait. The vessel will also provide subsea inspection and survey services and will support planned drilling operations.

Commencing in late November 2022, the contract is for a firm period of one year with an additional one-year option. The vessel will also be marketed to the broader region for ad hoc work scopes in addition to Beach Energy's operations.

Prior to delivery, the MMA Coral will be fitted with a work class ROV spread in order to carry out specialised subsea scopes. Certain work scopes will also utilise an innovative modular active heave compensated (AHC) lifting spread from the vessel, supplied by local Victorian company, Thrust Maritime.

Commenting on the contract award, MMA's Managing Director, Mr David Ross, said:

"We are delighted to be supporting Beach Energy and look forward to delivering our operations safely and efficiently. With the installation of new subsea technology on the MMA Coral, we are pleased to be expanding our operational portfolio further within the Bass Strait and adjacent region."

