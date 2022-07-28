MMA Offshore : SUBCON ACQUISITION COMPLETED

MMA is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Subcon International Pty Ltd.
Integration of the Subcon business will commence immediately, with the business to become part of MMA's Subsea Services division.
For further details about the acquisition, please refer to the Company's ASX Announcement released on 23rd June 2022.
