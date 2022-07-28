Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  MMA Offshore Limited
  News
  Summary
    MRM   AU000000MRM7

MMA OFFSHORE LIMITED

(MRM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
0.6000 AUD   -1.64%
0.6000 AUD   -1.64%
07/11MMA OFFSHORE : Awarded vessel contract with omv new zealand
PU
07/10MMA Offshore Secures Up to $7.5 Millon Vessel Services Contract in New Zealand
MT
07/10MMA Offshore Limited Wins Contract to Provide Vessel Services for OMV New Zealand
CI
MMA Offshore : SUBCON ACQUISITION COMPLETED

07/28/2022 | 12:28am EDT
MMA is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Subcon International Pty Ltd.

Photo credit: Blue Media Photography

Integration of the Subcon business will commence immediately, with the business to become part of MMA's Subsea Services division.

For further details about the acquisition, please refer to the Company's ASX Announcement released on 23rd June 2022.

Read the full ASX Announcement here.

Disclaimer

MMA Offshore Limited published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 04:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 273 M 189 M 189 M
Net income 2022 -7,80 M -5,40 M -5,40 M
Net Debt 2022 58,0 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 216 M 149 M 149 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart MMA OFFSHORE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MMA Offshore Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MMA OFFSHORE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,60 AUD
Average target price 0,76 AUD
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Colin Ross Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
David Luke Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Ian Alexander Macliver Chairman
Jon Fowler GM-Information & Communications Technology
Glenn McPhee General Manager-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MMA OFFSHORE LIMITED62.16%152
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED20.77%50 319
HALLIBURTON COMPANY24.27%25 431
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY1.41%24 586
NOV INC.12.40%5 982
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-13.99%3 757