MMA Offshore Limited is an Australia-based provider of marine and subsea services globally. The principal activities of the Company include provision of vessels, subsea and project services to the offshore energy, renewables, and wider maritime industries. The Company’s segments include Vessel Services, Subsea Services, and Project Logistics. Vessel Services segment is engaged in the provision of specialized offshore support vessels. Subsea Services segment is engaged in providing services to companies operating in subsea environments including inspection, maintenance and repair. Project Logistics segment is engaged in project management of large marine spreads and complex marine logistics. Its vessel services include production and offtake support, supply operations drilling, production and seismic, anchor handling and towing, and vessel management and technical services. Its subsea services include inspection maintenance and repair, and field abandonment and decommissioning.