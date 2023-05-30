MMEX Resources : Accelaration/Increase of Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

mmex_8k.htm

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 26, 2023

MMEX RESOURCES CORPORATION

Item 2.04 Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement.

The Company previously issued a convertible note dated February 25, 2023 (the "Sabby Note") to Sabby Volatility Warrant Master Fund, Ltd. ("Sabby"), which also holds the Company's Series B Preferred Stock and substantial warrants to purchase shares of the Company's common stock. On May 26, 2023, the Company received notice that Sabby had filed a lawsuit in a New York Supreme Court, alleging breach of contract, fraud, and failure to maintain and deliver shares under the Sabby Note. Sabby is seeking monetary damages in an amount to be determined at trial, but not less than $226,875 plus interest and other damages under the Sabby Note, plus attorney's fees and costs of the lawsuit. The Company has not been served with the lawsuit but will answer the complaint once served.

As a consequence of the Sabby Note acceleration, the Company's obligations under other outstanding indebtedness may become accelerated pursuant to the event of default provisions thereunder. Some of these instruments are already past due and reflected as notes currently in default on the Company's financial statements. As of the Company's most recent Form 10-Q filing, the Company disclosed that its aggregate notes payable was in excess of approximately $1.8 million and that approximately $300,000 of such amount was in default.

The Company does not have the cash resources to repay the Sabby Note or its other outstanding indebtedness and there is no assurance that it will be able to obtain sufficient capital to do so. The Company has disclosed that its ability to continue as a going concern should be considered in light of the problems, expenses and complications frequently encountered by entrance into established and emerging markets and the competitive environment in which it operates.

