  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. MMEX Resources Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMEX   US55314K5065

MMEX RESOURCES CORPORATION

(MMEX)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:41:09 2023-05-30 am EDT
0.000350 USD   -10.26%
09:34aMmex Resources : Accelaration/Increase of Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
PU
05/15Mmex Resources : Private Placement - Form 8-K
PU
05/15Mmex Resources Corp : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MMEX Resources : Accelaration/Increase of Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

05/30/2023 | 09:34am EDT
mmex_8k.htm

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 205490

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)

OFTHE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 26, 2023

MMEX RESOURCES CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada

333-152608

26-1749145

(State of

incorporation)

(Commission File

Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification Number)

3600 Dickinson

Fort Stockton, Texas79735

(Address of principal executive offices)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (855) 880-0400

Check the appropriate box if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the reporting obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 of the Exchange Act

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) Exchange Act

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) Exchange Act

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: N/A

Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 2.04 Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement.

The Company previously issued a convertible note dated February 25, 2023 (the "Sabby Note") to Sabby Volatility Warrant Master Fund, Ltd. ("Sabby"), which also holds the Company's Series B Preferred Stock and substantial warrants to purchase shares of the Company's common stock. On May 26, 2023, the Company received notice that Sabby had filed a lawsuit in a New York Supreme Court, alleging breach of contract, fraud, and failure to maintain and deliver shares under the Sabby Note. Sabby is seeking monetary damages in an amount to be determined at trial, but not less than $226,875 plus interest and other damages under the Sabby Note, plus attorney's fees and costs of the lawsuit. The Company has not been served with the lawsuit but will answer the complaint once served.

As a consequence of the Sabby Note acceleration, the Company's obligations under other outstanding indebtedness may become accelerated pursuant to the event of default provisions thereunder. Some of these instruments are already past due and reflected as notes currently in default on the Company's financial statements. As of the Company's most recent Form 10-Q filing, the Company disclosed that its aggregate notes payable was in excess of approximately $1.8 million and that approximately $300,000 of such amount was in default.

The Company does not have the cash resources to repay the Sabby Note or its other outstanding indebtedness and there is no assurance that it will be able to obtain sufficient capital to do so. The Company has disclosed that its ability to continue as a going concern should be considered in light of the problems, expenses and complications frequently encountered by entrance into established and emerging markets and the competitive environment in which it operates.

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

MMEX Resources Corporation

Date: May 30, 2023 By: /s/ Jack W. Hanks
Jack W. Hanks, President and

Chief Executive Officer

3

Attachments

Disclaimer

MMEX Resources Corporation published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 13:33:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,23 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1,35 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1,77 M 1,77 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 17,5%
Chart MMEX RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MMEX Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jack W. Hanks Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Bruce N. Lemons Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MMEX RESOURCES CORPORATION-98.30%2
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY8.80%2 048 096
SHELL PLC1.14%197 420
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED49.58%188 809
TOTALENERGIES SE-4.98%145 519
EQUINOR ASA-16.17%82 317
