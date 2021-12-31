Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. MMG Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1208   HK1208013172

MMG LIMITED

(1208)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Base metals shine in 2021 on robust China demand, supply concerns

12/31/2021 | 02:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Base metals, which were mixed in late Asian trading on Friday, were poised to end 2021 firmer across the board, propped up by an economic rebound in top consumer China and supply concerns.

Prices on the London Metal Exchange were mostly lower on the last trading day of the year, with copper virtually flat at $9,695 a tonne by 0708 GMT, after MMG Ltd's Las Bambas mine in Peru said it would resume operations that had been halted due to a road blockade.

Copper on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading 0.5% higher at 70,380 yuan ($11,043.46) a tonne.

Both London and Shanghai copper benchmarks have gained more than 20% this year so far.

While support for metal prices is expected to remain intact in 2022 as the world economy continues to recover from the pandemic shock, some analysts expressed guarded optimism.

"China has been a primary source of demand for base metals since 2003, but we think this trend has started to come to an end," said Justin Smirk, senior economist at Westpac in Australia.

"With the decline of investment and production as key growth drivers, this will see diminishing incremental economic growth and a reduction in materials demand as a share of output," he said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Las Bambas mine in Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, on Thursday said it would restart operations after reaching a deal with a Peruvian community that blocked a key transport road for a month, with the process expected to take up to six days.

* China's factory activity unexpectedly accelerated in December, but only by a small margin, according to an official survey released on Friday, amid disruptions from COVID-19 outbreaks and as the broader economy loses momentum in the fourth quarter.

* LME aluminium was down 0.1% at $2,815.50 a tonne, while Shanghai aluminium rose 0.5% to 20,380 yuan a tonne.

* LME zinc dropped 0.7% to $3,507 a tonne but Shanghai zinc gained 0.3% to 24,125 yuan a tonne.

* LME nickel was up 0.1% at $20,600 a tonne, while Shanghai nickel advanced 1.4% to 152,080 yuan a tonne.

* LME lead fell 0.8% to $2,278 a tonne and Shanghai lead slipped 0.3% to 15,300 yuan a tonne.

* LME tin was almost flat at $39,195 a tonne, but Shanghai tin climbed 1.3% to 296,110 yuan a tonne.

* The LME and Shanghai exchange will be closed on Monday for the New Year break.

($1 = 6.3730 yuan)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MMG LIMITED -1.24% 2.38 End-of-day quote.-29.38%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) 1.96% 5164.194 Real-time Quote.-19.89%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.04% 179.1549 Delayed Quote.42.19%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.02% 6.37335 Delayed Quote.-1.95%
All news about MMG LIMITED
02:45aBase metals shine in 2021 on robust China demand, supply concerns
RE
12/30Copper slips as Peru's Las Bambas mine to restart production
RE
12/30MMG's Las Bambas mine to restart copper output after Peru deal
RE
12/30Aluminium climbs after smelters curtail output due to power prices
RE
12/30Copper range-bound ahead of New Year holiday
RE
12/29Copper slips in range-bound trade, aluminium shines on supply worries
RE
12/23Industrial metals rangebound as markets gauge Omicron impact
RE
12/23Las Bambas says temporary truce in Peru road does not allow sustainable restart of mine
RE
12/23Las Bambas mine says temporary truce in Peruvian road does not allow operations to rest..
RE
12/22Copper extends gains on soft dollar, easing Omicron worries
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MMG LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 519 M - -
Net income 2021 642 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 637 M 2 636 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 4 105
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart MMG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MMG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MMG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,31 $
Average target price 0,48 $
Spread / Average Target 57,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiao Yu Gao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ross Anthony Carroll Chief Financial Officer
Wen Qing Guo Chairman
Peter William Cassidy Independent Non-Executive Director
Cheuk Yan Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MMG LIMITED-29.38%2 636
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.59.95%61 661
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-5.97%47 204
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.98.28%17 250
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-5.00%10 467
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.33.95%4 984