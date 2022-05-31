Blaze at Peru's Las Bambas copper mine as tension rises

LIMA, May 31 - A fire broke out on Tuesday in
Peru's massive Las Bambas copper mine, a source told Reuters,
amid clashes between police and an indigenous community that has
occupied space there for more than a month.
MMG Ltd's mine, which accounts for about 2% of
global supply, had to suspend operations last month after two
neighboring communities settled in it, pressing accusations of
unfulfilled commitments.
Alexander Anglas, a lawyer for Huancuire, the community that
stayed on after the other was removed, said it had not caused
the fire but remained inside company property.
In a statement, Las Bambas said Huancuire members had
"caused damages to goods and other infrastructure" after its
personnel, escorted by police, sought to enter the settlement
area.
Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, has suspended civil
liberties in the protest area and sent in dozens of police
officers.
Peruvian authorities, including President Pedro Castillo
have repeatedly failed to broker a deal to allow resumption of
copper production.
A source close to the company said the fire had broken out
in a mining camp near Las Bambas's planned Chalcobamba pit,
scheduled to be built later this year.
Huancuire opposes the construction, planned on land that
formerly belonged to the community but which has since been sold
to Las Bambas.
The source sought anonymity as he was not allowed to speak
to media.
