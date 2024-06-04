MMG Limited is an Australia-based mining company. The principal activities of the Company include exploration, development and mining of copper, zinc, cobalt, gold, silver, and lead deposits around the world. Its segment includes Las Bambas, Kinsevere, Dugald River, Rosebery, and Other. Las Bambas is an open-pit, scalable, long-life copper and molybdenum mining operation with prospective exploration options. It is located in the Cotabambas, Apurimac region of Peru. Kinsevere is an open-pit copper mining operation located in the Haut-Katanga Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The Dugald River mine is an underground zinc mining operation located near Cloncurry in Northwest Queensland. The Rosebery is an underground polymetallic base metal mining operation located on Tasmaniaâs west coast. It also operates Khoemacau copper mine, located in southern Africa's Kalahari Copper Belt, and has copper reserves and mining rights covering an area of more than 4,000 square km.