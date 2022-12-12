Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. MMG Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1208   HK1208013172

MMG LIMITED

(1208)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  12:07 2022-12-13 am EST
2.130 HKD   -2.29%
12/12Copper buoyed by China property shares, but COVID woes weigh
RE
12/12Copper tracks China's property shares higher, COVID woes weigh
RE
12/12Peru community blocks key mining highway amid protests - source
RE
Copper buoyed by China property shares, but COVID woes weigh

12/12/2022 | 11:58pm EST
BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - London copper prices climbed on Tuesday, tracking China's property shares, but gains were limited by surging COVID-19 infections in China and cautiousness ahead of central bank meetings this week.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.2% to $8,393 a tonne by 0422 GMT, reversing losses in the previous trading session.

"The uptrend in real estate sector lifted sentiment, but the market is sensitive and the price gain can easily be reversed amid higher COVID cases and macro pressure," a Chinese futures trader said.

Property stocks rose on Tuesday as a slew of supporting measures and data showing an increase in weekly new home sales last week buoyed the sector that is a major consumer of industrial metals.

However, worries about coronavirus infections spreading rapidly in China fuelled fears it could disrupt manufacturing activities.

"The rapid surge of infections in big cities might be only the beginning of a massive wave of COVID-19 infections," said Ting Lu, Chief China Economist at Nomura.

"We reckon that the incoming migration around the Chinese New Year holiday in late-January could bring about an unprecedented spread of COVID."

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.5% at 65,970 yuan($9,451.97) a tonne.

Peruvian community members blocked a key mining corridor highway near the city of Cusco amid protests against the country's new president, who took office just last week, a source close to the Las Bambas mine said on Monday.

The impact of the protest on production at the mine was not immediately known, but previous blockades this year at Las Bambas, one of the world's largest copper mines and owned by China's MMG Ltd, severely disrupted operations.

The dollar was firm on Tuesday as investors are closely monitoring the U.S. inflation data due at 1330 GMT and interest rate decision by the Fed on Wednesday.

Among other metals, LME aluminium climbed 0.3% at $2,422 a tonne, zinc nudged 0.5% up at $3,286.5, tin added 0.8% at $24,150, and lead advanced 0.4% at $2,189.5.

SHFE aluminium edged 1.1% down at 18,745 yuan a tonne, while lead was up 0.2% at 15,630 yuan, zinc rose 0.9% at 24,980 yuan, nickel was up 1.5% at 223,220 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 6.9795 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.09% 0.67582 Delayed Quote.-6.63%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.03% 1.22698 Delayed Quote.-9.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.73375 Delayed Quote.-7.43%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.02% 1.05414 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
GOLD 0.08% 1782.94 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.012093 Delayed Quote.-9.70%
MMG LIMITED -2.29% 2.13 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.01% 0.63864 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 0.53% 949 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
NOMURA CORPORATION 0.29% 1055 Delayed Quote.21.00%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.58% 153.5637 Real-time Quote.-12.01%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.08% 1044.31 Real-time Quote.-0.98%
S&P GSCI INDUSTRIAL METALS INDEX 0.40% 456.7867 Real-time Quote.-7.37%
SILVER 0.27% 23.4 Delayed Quote.0.29%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.02% 6.98422 Delayed Quote.9.57%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 712 M - -
Net income 2022 261 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 848 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,61x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 422 M 2 422 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 4 245
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart MMG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MMG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MMG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 0,28 $
Average target price 0,33 $
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lian Gang Li CEO, Executive Director & Executive GM-Commercial
Ross Anthony Carroll Chief Financial Officer
Jian Jiao Chairman
Peter William Cassidy Independent Non-Executive Director
Cheuk Yan Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MMG LIMITED-7.20%2 575
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-7.52%55 158
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-1.69%46 904
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%40 878
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-26.82%11 750
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.12.78%9 885