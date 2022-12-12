Copper buoyed by China property shares, but COVID woes weigh

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - London copper prices climbed
on Tuesday, tracking China's property shares, but gains were
limited by surging COVID-19 infections in China and cautiousness
ahead of central bank meetings this week.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed 0.2% to $8,393 a tonne by 0422 GMT, reversing losses in
the previous trading session.
"The uptrend in real estate sector lifted sentiment, but the
market is sensitive and the price gain can easily be reversed
amid higher COVID cases and macro pressure," a Chinese futures
trader said.
Property stocks rose on Tuesday as a slew of supporting
measures and data showing an increase in weekly new home sales
last week buoyed the sector that is a major consumer of
industrial metals.
However, worries about coronavirus infections spreading
rapidly in China fuelled fears it could disrupt manufacturing
activities.
"The rapid surge of infections in big cities might be only
the beginning of a massive wave of COVID-19 infections," said
Ting Lu, Chief China Economist at Nomura.
"We reckon that the incoming migration around the
Chinese New Year holiday in late-January could bring about an
unprecedented spread of COVID."
The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was down 0.5% at 65,970
yuan($9,451.97) a tonne.
Peruvian community members blocked a key mining corridor
highway near the city of Cusco amid protests against the
country's new president, who took office just last week, a
source close to the Las Bambas mine said on Monday.
The impact of the protest on production at the mine was not
immediately known, but previous blockades this year at Las
Bambas, one of the world's largest copper mines and owned by
China's MMG Ltd, severely disrupted operations.
The dollar was firm on Tuesday as investors are closely
monitoring the U.S. inflation data due at 1330 GMT and interest
rate decision by the Fed on Wednesday.
Among other metals, LME aluminium climbed 0.3% at
$2,422 a tonne, zinc nudged 0.5% up at $3,286.5, tin
added 0.8% at $24,150, and lead advanced 0.4% at
$2,189.5.
SHFE aluminium edged 1.1% down at 18,745 yuan a
tonne, while lead was up 0.2% at 15,630 yuan, zinc
rose 0.9% at 24,980 yuan, nickel was up 1.5%
at 223,220 yuan.
($1 = 6.9795 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; editing by
Uttaresh.V)