  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. MMG Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1208   HK1208013172

MMG LIMITED

(1208)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  12:28:12 2023-01-30 am EST
2.510 HKD   -5.99%
12:12aCopper eases as traders reassess China demand recovery bets
RE
01/29MMG Slows Down Las Bambas Mining Operations in Peru
MT
01/16Peru protests snarl copper leaving MMG's Las Bambas mine -source
RE
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Copper eases as traders reassess China demand recovery bets

01/30/2023 | 12:12am EST
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Monday as tepid physical demand prompted traders to reassess how quickly and strongly buying would pick up in top consumer China after the country dismantled its zero-COVID policy last month.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.6% to 69,750 yuan ($10,325.38) a tonne by 0428 GMT as trading resumed after a week-long Lunar New Year holiday, while three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was almost unchanged at $9,263 a tonne.

Copper prices have risen 11% so far this year in London and 5.5% in Shanghai, underpinned by hopes that consumption of the metal in China would rebound following the removal of COVID-19 restrictions.

However, physical demand remained tepid prior to the Lunar New Year holiday, which ended on Jan. 27, as shown by falling premiums <SMM-CUYP-CN>. On Friday, LME copper registered its first weekly fall since mid-December 2022.

Meanwhile, a weaker dollar and supply threats in Peru, the world's second biggest supplier of mined copper, provided some support to copper prices on Monday.

Chinese copper miner MMG Ltd said its Las Bambas mine in Peru would likely have to halt production from Feb. 1 due to a shortage of "critical supplies" leading to a slowdown of operations.

LME aluminium fell 0.5% to $2,614.50 a tonne and tin dropped 2.7% to $30,000 a tonne, while lead rose 0.1% to $2,184.50 a tonne.

SHFE nickel rose 2.9% to 220,380 yuan a tonne and tin jumped 2.7% to 238,280 yuan a tonne, while aluminium fell 1% to 18,930 yuan a tonne and zinc shed 1.9% to 24,135 yuan a tonne.

LME cash zinc was at a $25.25 per-tonne premium over the three-month contract <CMZN0-3>, the highest in more than three weeks, as inventories fell to 17,675 tonnes, the lowest since at least 1998, based on Refinitiv Eikon data. <MZNSTX-TOTAL>

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 Germany GDP Flash QQ SA Q4

0900 Germany GDP Flash YY NSA Q4

($1 = 6.7552 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MMG LIMITED -6.37% 2.51 Delayed Quote.33.50%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) -1.66% 6161.01 Real-time Quote.12.11%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.75% 164.6426 Real-time Quote.11.16%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.15% 6.74543 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 636 M - -
Net income 2022 233 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 887 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 946 M 2 946 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 4 245
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart MMG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MMG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MMG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 0,34 $
Average target price 0,33 $
Spread / Average Target -2,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lian Gang Li CEO, Executive Director & Executive GM-Commercial
Ross Anthony Carroll Chief Financial Officer
Jian Jiao Chairman
Peter William Cassidy Independent Non-Executive Director
Cheuk Yan Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MMG LIMITED33.50%2 946
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.17.95%64 062
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION23.50%57 658
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL0.00%36 642
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.14.45%11 306
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.4.66%11 135