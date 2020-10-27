Log in
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 10/23

MMG LIMITED

(1208)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 10/23
1.99 HKD   -0.50%
Copper eases on virus fears, U.S. stimulus uncertainty

10/27/2020 | 01:03am EDT

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices dipped on Tuesday amid caution over surging global coronavirus infections and the uncertainty around a new U.S stimulus package ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.04% to $6,778.50 a tonne by 0435 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.8% to 51,500 yuan ($7,683.24) a tonne.

The United States, Russia, France and many other countries set records for daily infections, while a much-awaited U.S. stimulus is yet to be agreed, making investors stay on the sidelines ahead of the election.

"The biggest factor is macro uncertainty as well as rising COVID-19 cases, which also cast shadow on the economic recovery. The U.S. election could add to the risk aversion, while hopes on stimulus bill (have) also faded," a Singapore-based copper analyst said.

"It seems the price could be stuck in an expanded trading range for a while, though in the mid- to long-term, it still looks quite bullish," the analyst said, adding that China's upbeat macro data suggests a promising demand outlook next year despite weak physical demand now.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium rebounded 0.1% to $1,830 a tonne from a two-week low hit in the previous session and tin rose 0.6% to $18,155 a tonne after hitting its lowest since Oct. 5 on Monday.

* ShFE lead edged up 0.8% at 14,425 yuan a tonne, rebounding from a four-month low hit earlier in the session at 14,020 yuan a tonne, while zinc declined 0.3% to 19,700 yuan a tonne.

* Shipments from MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine in Peru have returned to normal after nearly a week of disruption.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.7029 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MMG LIMITED -0.50% 1.99 End-of-day quote.-14.96%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.03% 6.6947 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.03% 76.272 Delayed Quote.23.13%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 071 M - -
Net income 2020 -108 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 201 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 071 M 2 071 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,02x
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 3 238
Free-Float 27,5%
Chart MMG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MMG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MMG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 0,31 $
Last Close Price 0,26 $
Spread / Highest target 65,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Yu Gao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Qing Guo Chairman
Ross Anthony Carroll Chief Financial Officer
Ji Qing Xu Non-Executive Director
Jian Jiao Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MMG LIMITED-14.96%2 071
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-14.89%41 144
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION22.29%40 161
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.39.94%26 663
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-13.77%11 818
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-3.22%9 069
