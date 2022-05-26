Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  MMG Limited
  News
  Summary
    1208   HK1208013172

MMG LIMITED

(1208)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05/25 11:59:01 pm EDT
3.290 HKD   +0.30%
05/25Peru talks fail again to end standoff at MMG's Las Bambas copper mine
RE
05/25Industrial metals fall as global growth concerns weigh
RE
05/25Industrial metals fall on global growth concerns
RE
Copper extends losses on global recession worries

05/26/2022 | 12:22am EDT
May 26 (Reuters) - Copper extended losses to a third straight session on Thursday, although at a modest pace, as concerns grew that the global economy may plunge into a recession and dampen demand for industrial metals.

Prices of most other base metals also fell on both the Shanghai Futures Exchange and the London Metal Exchange.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month LME copper was down 0.1% at $9,365 a tonne by 0351 GMT.

* The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai bourse ended the morning trade 0.2% lower at 71,280 yuan ($10,614.25) a tonne.

* Years of under-investment in mining of metals essential to energy transition, supply shocks, and high energy prices will continue to drive commodity prices higher, Eurasian Resources Group Chief Executive Benedikt Sobotka said.

* Talks between indigenous Peruvian communities and the government to end a protest that has halted operations at MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine ended without agreements on Wednesday, Alexander Anglas, an adviser to the communities told Reuters.

* The world refined copper market showed a 25,000 tonne deficit in March, compared with a 95,000 tonnes surplus in February, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said.

* China's central bank said it would promote more credit for smaller firms and boost financial institutions' confidence to lend funds, as policymakers in the world's top metals consumer struggle to get the COVID-stricken economy back on track.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian share markets slipped after minutes from the Federal Reserve's early-May meeting showed a majority backing half-percentage-point rate hikes in June and July, and as persistent concerns over global growth sapped confidence.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1230 US GDP 2nd Estimate Q1

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm weekly

1230 US Retail Sales MM Mar

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

($1 = 6.7155 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
