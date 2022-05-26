Copper extends losses on global recession worries

May 26 (Reuters) - Copper extended losses to a third
straight session on Thursday, although at a modest pace, as
concerns grew that the global economy may plunge into a
recession and dampen demand for industrial metals.
Prices of most other base metals also fell on both the
Shanghai Futures Exchange and the London Metal Exchange.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month LME copper was down 0.1% at $9,365 a
tonne by 0351 GMT.
* The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai
bourse ended the morning trade 0.2% lower at 71,280
yuan ($10,614.25) a tonne.
* Years of under-investment in mining of metals essential to
energy transition, supply shocks, and high energy prices will
continue to drive commodity prices higher, Eurasian Resources
Group Chief Executive Benedikt Sobotka said.
* Talks between indigenous Peruvian communities and the
government to end a protest that has halted operations at MMG
Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine ended without agreements
on Wednesday, Alexander Anglas, an adviser to the communities
told Reuters.
* The world refined copper market showed a 25,000 tonne
deficit in March, compared with a 95,000 tonnes surplus in
February, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said.
* China's central bank said it would promote more credit for
smaller firms and boost financial institutions' confidence to
lend funds, as policymakers in the world's top metals consumer
struggle to get the COVID-stricken economy back on track.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian share markets slipped after minutes from the Federal
Reserve's early-May meeting showed a majority backing
half-percentage-point rate hikes in June and July, and as
persistent concerns over global growth sapped confidence.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 US GDP 2nd Estimate Q1
1230 US Initial Jobless Clm weekly
1230 US Retail Sales MM Mar
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
($1 = 6.7155 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by
Uttaresh.V)