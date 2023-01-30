Copper falls as traders gauge hopes of China demand improvement

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Monday, as weak
physical consumption prompted reassessment of how quickly and
strongly demand would rebound in top consumer China following
its COVID-19 restrictions removal last month.
The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 1.2% to 69,320 yuan ($10,262.79)
a tonne by 0619 GMT as trading resumed after a week-long Lunar
New Year holiday, while three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange dipped 0.7% to $9,197 a tonne.
Copper prices since mid-July 2022 have risen 28% in London
and 33% in Shanghai, underpinned by hopes of demand recovery in
China post dismantling of the "zero-COVID" policy.
However, physical copper demand remained tepid, as shown by
falling premiums <SMM-CUYP-CN>. On Friday, LME copper posted its
first weekly fall since mid-December.
China's factory activity in January is expected to have
contracted more slowly than in December, a Reuters poll showed,
with production hampered as workers continued to fall sick after
the government relaxed rules.
"Copper prices have risen to a relatively high level, and
the reality may be difficult to make a positive response in the
short term," Jinrui Futures said in a note.
"It is expected that copper prices may face a certain risk
of a correction after the (New Year) festival."
However, a weaker dollar and supply threats in Peru where
MMG Ltd's Las Bambas mine would likely have to halt
production from Feb. 1 due to a shortage of "critical supplies",
provided some support to copper prices.
LME aluminium fell 0.9% to $2,602.50 a tonne and tin
dropped 3.5% to $29,750 a tonne, and lead
declined 0.4% to $2,175 a tonne.
SHFE nickel rose 2.7% to 220,100 yuan a tonne and
tin jumped 2% to 236,650 yuan a tonne, while aluminium
fell 0.7% to 18,975 yuan a tonne and zinc shed
1.9% to 24,130 yuan a tonne.
LME cash zinc was at a $25.25 per-tonne premium over the
three-month contract <CMZN0-3>, the highest in more than three
weeks, as inventories fell to 17,675 tonnes, the lowest since at
least 1998, based on Refinitiv Eikon data. <MZNSTX-TOTAL>
($1 = 6.7545 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu
and Rashmi Aich)