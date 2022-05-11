Copper gains after half of Shanghai achieves 'zero-COVID' status

May 11 (Reuters) - Copper and most of the other industrial
metals rose on Wednesday, as signs of lower domestic COVID-19
infections in China lifted sentiment, although demand outlook
remained weak due to worries over the prospect of global
economic slowdown.
Continued lockdowns in China, the world's top metals
consumer, and worries over aggressive U.S. policy tightening
this year have weighed on base metals, with copper hitting its
lowest in nearly five months this week.
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange (LME) was up 1.1% at $9,326 a tonne, as of 0722 GMT.
The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange ended daytime trading up 0.3% at 71,580 yuan
($10,648.30).
"In spite of some rebound in prices, funds outlook on
commodities hasn't changed yet. So far today's headline trading
basis is that COVID-19 cases have eased in China," a metals
trader in Singapore said, adding "demand is still weak."
Shanghai said on Wednesday half the city had achieved
"zero-COVID" status, but uncompromising restrictions had to
remain in place under a national policy.
DATA: China's factory-gate inflation eased to a one-year low
in April, giving policymakers headroom for more stimulus to
shore up a flagging economy.
COPPER: Peru's government on Tuesday failed to reach an
agreement with a group of indigenous communities whose protests
have halted operations at MMG Ltd's massive Las Bambas
copper mine.
DOLLAR: The dollar hovered near a two-decade high, ahead of
keenly awaited U.S. inflation data that will offer a guide to
how aggressively the U.S. Fed will raise rates.
A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated metals more
expensive for buyers using other currencies.
OUTPUT: China's April copper cathode output fell on both a
monthly and annual basis, state-backed research house Antaike
said on Tuesday, as maintenance and the COVID-19 outbreak in the
country curbed smelters from producing more metal.
LOGISTICS: China's COVID-19 outbreak is suppressing the
country's consumption of cobalt, nickel and lithium by
disrupting transportation and cutting battery manufacturing,
state-backed research house Antaike said.
COLUMN - Bear funds flex muscles on copper as macro outlook
darkens: Andy Home.
PRICES: LME aluminium gained 1.1% to $2,784 a tonne,
zinc rose 1.5% to $3,651, nickel fell 1% to
$28,130, lead was up 0.6% at $2,127 and tin
eased 0.3% to $35,425.
Shanghai aluminium rose 2.6%, zinc gained
0.1%, nickel gained 2.5%, lead fell 1.3% and
tin slipped 3.8%.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)