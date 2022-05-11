Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. MMG Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1208   HK1208013172

MMG LIMITED

(1208)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05/11 03:59:59 am EDT
3.090 HKD   +6.55%
03:40aCopper gains after half of Shanghai achieves 'zero-COVID' status
RE
02:06aBase metals rise after half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID' status
RE
05/10Copper, aluminium prices gain ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Copper gains after half of Shanghai achieves 'zero-COVID' status

05/11/2022 | 03:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 11 (Reuters) - Copper and most of the other industrial metals rose on Wednesday, as signs of lower domestic COVID-19 infections in China lifted sentiment, although demand outlook remained weak due to worries over the prospect of global economic slowdown.

Continued lockdowns in China, the world's top metals consumer, and worries over aggressive U.S. policy tightening this year have weighed on base metals, with copper hitting its lowest in nearly five months this week.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.1% at $9,326 a tonne, as of 0722 GMT.

The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading up 0.3% at 71,580 yuan ($10,648.30).

"In spite of some rebound in prices, funds outlook on commodities hasn't changed yet. So far today's headline trading basis is that COVID-19 cases have eased in China," a metals trader in Singapore said, adding "demand is still weak."

Shanghai said on Wednesday half the city had achieved "zero-COVID" status, but uncompromising restrictions had to remain in place under a national policy.

DATA: China's factory-gate inflation eased to a one-year low in April, giving policymakers headroom for more stimulus to shore up a flagging economy.

COPPER: Peru's government on Tuesday failed to reach an agreement with a group of indigenous communities whose protests have halted operations at MMG Ltd's massive Las Bambas copper mine.

DOLLAR: The dollar hovered near a two-decade high, ahead of keenly awaited U.S. inflation data that will offer a guide to how aggressively the U.S. Fed will raise rates.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

OUTPUT: China's April copper cathode output fell on both a monthly and annual basis, state-backed research house Antaike said on Tuesday, as maintenance and the COVID-19 outbreak in the country curbed smelters from producing more metal.

LOGISTICS: China's COVID-19 outbreak is suppressing the country's consumption of cobalt, nickel and lithium by disrupting transportation and cutting battery manufacturing, state-backed research house Antaike said.

COLUMN - Bear funds flex muscles on copper as macro outlook darkens: Andy Home.

PRICES: LME aluminium gained 1.1% to $2,784 a tonne, zinc rose 1.5% to $3,651, nickel fell 1% to $28,130, lead was up 0.6% at $2,127 and tin eased 0.3% to $35,425.

Shanghai aluminium rose 2.6%, zinc gained 0.1%, nickel gained 2.5%, lead fell 1.3% and tin slipped 3.8%. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.65% 0.6978 Delayed Quote.-4.22%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.31% 1.23452 Delayed Quote.-8.82%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.29% 0.76939 Delayed Quote.-2.84%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.21% 1.05493 Delayed Quote.-7.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.08% 0.012942 Delayed Quote.-3.73%
MMG LIMITED 6.55% 3.09 Delayed Quote.16.00%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.15% 5495.12 Real-time Quote.-11.45%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.57% 0.63209 Delayed Quote.-7.56%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 1.48% 176.6937 Real-time Quote.-2.31%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.05% 6.74886 Delayed Quote.6.30%
All news about MMG LIMITED
03:40aCopper gains after half of Shanghai achieves 'zero-COVID' status
RE
02:06aBase metals rise after half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID' status
RE
05/10Copper, aluminium prices gain ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
05/10Peru fails to broker deal to allow for MMG's Las Bambas mine restart
RE
05/10Peru to increase public spending in mining regions to curb social conflicts
RE
05/07Peru's government postpones meeting with Las Bambas mine protesters until Tuesday
RE
05/06Peruvian protesters agree to attend talks over MMG's shut copper mine
RE
05/06Peruvian protesters agree to attend talks over MMG's shut copper mine
RE
05/05Peru keeps emergency decree in place for now in conflict over mine
RE
05/03Workers take to streets of Peruvian capital to call for end to mine standoff
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MMG LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 618 M - -
Net income 2022 628 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 194 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,95x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 192 M 3 192 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 4 238
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart MMG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MMG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MMG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 0,37 $
Average target price 0,52 $
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lian Gang Li CEO, Executive Director & Executive GM-Commercial
Ross Anthony Carroll Chief Financial Officer
Jian Jiao Chairman
Peter William Cassidy Independent Non-Executive Director
Cheuk Yan Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MMG LIMITED16.00%3 192
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-14.88%51 478
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-4.65%47 170
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-6.48%45 133
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-20.53%12 303
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.26.32%11 596