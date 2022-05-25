Log in
    1208   HK1208013172

MMG LIMITED

(1208)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05/25 04:08:04 am EDT
3.280 HKD   +1.55%
04:07aIndustrial metals fall as global growth concerns weigh
RE
02:57aIndustrial metals fall on global growth concerns
RE
05/20Copper poised for first weekly gain in seven on demand hopes, dollar retreat
RE
Industrial metals fall as global growth concerns weigh

05/25/2022 | 04:07am EDT
* Fed minutes, U.S. rate hikes in focus

* U.S. dollar bounces from 1-month low

* 'Progress' in resolving Peru mine standoff

May 25 (Reuters) - Industrial metals fell on Wednesday on concerns about the global economy's health and a firm U.S. dollar, with copper down for a second straight session after hitting a more than two-week high.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.6% at $9,400 a tonne, as of 0733 GMT.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.3% to 71,530 yuan ($10,724.14)a tonne.

"Negativity returned to risk markets as economic data reinforced growth concerns," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Latest key indicators reinforce concerns about how supply chain bottlenecks, high inflation, and rising interest will impact global growth, they said. New U.S. home sales fell 16.6% month-on-month in April, the largest decline in nine years.

In top metals consumer China, COVID-19 lockdowns kept markets on edge, largely unexcited about Beijing's attempts to shore up the domestic economy through additional stimulus measures.

PERU: The leader of a Peruvian indigenous community, whose protest led MMG's Las Bambas copper mine to suspend operations over a month ago, said on Tuesday that "progress" has been made toward a solution to the crisis.

Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer.

DOLLAR: The dollar bounced off a one-month low on Wednesday amid a stabilisation in Treasury yields. A firmer dollar also makes metals priced in the U.S. currency less attractive to global buyers.

FED MINUTES: The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to release the minutes from its May 3–4 policy meeting at 1800 GMT.

PRICES: LME aluminium was down 1.9% at $2,846 a tonne, zinc fell 1.3% to $3,741, lead shed 1% to $2,147, and tin edged down 0.3% to $34,000.

Shanghai aluminium dropped 0.6%, nickel slipped 0.5%, lead lost 0.3%, tin tumbled 3.1%, but zinc edged up 0.5%.

($1 = 6.6700 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.26% 0.70835 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.14% 1.25249 Delayed Quote.-7.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.14% 0.77864 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.57% 1.06738 Delayed Quote.-6.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.06% 0.0129 Delayed Quote.-3.95%
MMG LIMITED 1.55% 3.28 Delayed Quote.29.20%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) 0.34% 5722.53 Real-time Quote.8.53%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.35% 0.64723 Delayed Quote.-5.73%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -2.28% 179.7367 Real-time Quote.5.09%
S&P GSCI INDUSTRIAL METALS INDEX -1.56% 502.5566 Real-time Quote.3.91%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.30% 6.67676 Delayed Quote.4.79%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 618 M - -
Net income 2022 628 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 194 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,51x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 555 M 3 555 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 4 238
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart MMG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MMG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MMG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 0,41 $
Average target price 0,52 $
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lian Gang Li CEO, Executive Director & Executive GM-Commercial
Ross Anthony Carroll Chief Financial Officer
Jian Jiao Chairman
Peter William Cassidy Independent Non-Executive Director
Cheuk Yan Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MMG LIMITED29.20%3 555
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-8.10%55 579
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-12.34%51 119
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-1.07%46 741
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-18.75%14 223
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.23.49%11 554