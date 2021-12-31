Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. MMG Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1208   HK1208013172

MMG LIMITED

(1208)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 12/30
2.38 HKD   -1.24%
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Industrial metals price surge set to stall after stellar 2021

12/31/2021 | 06:52am EST
LONDON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Industrial metals prices were set to end 2021 with their biggest annual gain since 2009, driven by tight supply and increasing demand, with aluminium and tin the biggest risers.

Prices were mixed on Friday, with trading activity muted during the Christmas holiday season.

The London Metal Exchange (LME) index -- made up of copper, aluminium, nickel, zinc, lead and tin -- was up 32% this year after rising 20% in 2020.

"It's been a year with strong demand recovery from the pandemic," said ING analyst Wenyu Yao. "Most metals markets flipped into deficit."

"Looking into 2022, we expect it's a year of normalisation. We expect demand growth to moderate," she said, adding that limited supply should keep prices high, at least in the near term.

PRICES: Benchmark copper on the LME was up 0.2% at $9,708 a tonne at 1124 GMT and up 25% in 2021, having risen 26% in 2020.

LME aluminium rose 0.1% to $2,819.50 a tonne on Friday and was up 43% in 2021, its biggest gain since 2009.

Zinc was down 0.1% at $3,528.50, but for the year was 28% higher, its biggest increase since 2017.

Nickel was up 1% at $20,790 on Friday and up 25% this year, the largest annual rise since 2019.

Lead slipped 0.4% to $2,289 a tonne but was up 15% in 2021, its biggest gain since 2017.

Tin was up 0.3% at $39,300 at 1124 GMT. For 2021, it was up 93%, the largest annual gain in at least two decades.

RALLIES: Other commodities also surged in 2021 and global stock markets were on track for a third consecutive year of double-digit gains.

CHINA: China's factory activity unexpectedly accelerated in December, but analysts see trouble ahead.

"China has been a primary source of demand for base metals since 2003, but we think this trend has started to come to an end," said Justin Smirk an economist at Westpac.

"With the decline of investment and production as key growth drivers, this will see diminishing incremental economic growth and a reduction in materials demand as a share of output," he said.

PERU: The Las Bambas copper mine in Peru said it would restart operations after reaching a deal with protesters blocking a road to the mine.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson. Additional reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MMG LIMITED -1.24% 2.38 End-of-day quote.-29.38%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) 1.96% 5164.194 Real-time Quote.-19.89%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.64% 179.9179 Delayed Quote.42.19%
S&P GSCI INDUSTRIAL METALS INDEX 0.32% 500.0634 Delayed Quote.30.29%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 519 M - -
Net income 2021 642 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 637 M 2 636 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 4 105
Free-Float 32,3%
