LME base metals mostly lower as hawkish Fed signal lifts dollar

MANILA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Benchmark base metals prices in
London were mostly lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal
Reserve signalled a hike in interest rates as early as March,
lifting the U.S. dollar, with copper retreating after two days
of gains.
A U.S. interest rate hike could trim liquidity in financial
markets and dampen prospects of economic recovery, while a
firmer dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to
holders of other currencies.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
down 1.5% at $9,767 a tonne, as of 0457 GMT.
In a news conference on Wednesday following a Federal Open
Market Committee meeting, Fed chief Jerome Powell said "the
committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the
March meeting assuming that the conditions are appropriate for
doing so".
"Risk assets fell sharply in the wake of the FOMC meeting
overnight with Fed Chair Powell sounding hawkish, even if he
tried to be measured," said National Australia Bank economist
Tapas Strickland.
But the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange ended the morning trade 0.2% higher at
70,270 yuan ($11,072.77) a tonne, supported amid low inventories
at exchanges.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The leader of an Andean community said on Wednesday that
residents will block a controversial road used by MMG's
Las Bambas mine to transport its metal starting on
Thursday, a route that is a flashpoint of local protests.
* The U.S. Department of the Interior canceled two mineral
leases for Antofagasta Plc's proposed Twin Metals
copper and nickel mine in Minnesota on Wednesday, effectively
killing the project and handing a major win to
environmentalists.
* The United States has set out a diplomatic path to address
sweeping Russian demands in eastern Europe, as Moscow held
security talks with Western countries and intensified its
military build-up near Ukraine with new drills.
* Shanghai aluminium rose 0.4% to 21,545 yuan a
tonne, zinc slipped 0.4% to 24,700 yuan, nickel
advanced 0.4% to 165,510 yuan, lead shed 0.4%
to 15,395 yuan, while tin climbed 2.1% to 326,220 yuan.
* LME aluminium dropped 0.6% to $3,075.50 a tonne,
zinc fell 0.8% to $3,580, nickel shed 1.5% to
$22,345, while lead gained 0.1% to $2,325 and tin
climbed 0.1% to $42,250.
($1 = 6.3462 yuan)
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)