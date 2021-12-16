Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. MMG Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1208   HK1208013172

MMG LIMITED

(1208)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

London copper gains as risk appetite, supply concerns increase

12/16/2021 | 01:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 16 (Reuters) - London copper prices jumped 2% on Thursday, boosted by improved risk sentiment after the U.S. Federal Reserve struck an upbeat tone on economic recovery, while a halt to production at a major mine in Peru lifted supply concerns amid strong demand outlook.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 2.1% at $9,391.5 a tonne, as of 0540 GMT. In the previous session, the metal hit a low since Oct. 7 at $9,135.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched down 0.1% to 68,590 yuan ($10,771.89) a tonne.

The positive increments from other channels of copper demand such as EVs, renewables and electrical network investment actually outweigh the drag from Chinese property and machinery, Goldman Sachs said in a note, while raising onshore demand growth for the metal to 4.5% from 3% in 2022.

This would put copper on an accelerated path to depletion, the bank added.

Copper, widely used in infrastructure projects, is often seen as a gauge of global economic health with China being its top consumer.

Lifting concerns over supply tightness, MMG Ltd said it will shut production at its Las Bambas copper mine in Peru from Dec. 18 after it failed to reach an agreement with the Peruvian community blocking a transport road used by the facility.

Meanwhile, on-warrant LME inventories <MCUSTX-TOTAL> slipped to 80,720 tonnes, with LME cash copper on the three-month contract <MCU0-3> switching back to a premium of $15 a tonne.

The U.S. central bank said it would end its bond purchases in March and pave the way for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end of 2022 as the economy nears full employment and the central bank copes with a surge of inflation.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium rose 1.4% to $2,632 a tonne, zinc climbed 1.5% to $3,319 a tonne, nickel advanced 1% to $19,315 a tonne and lead was up 0.5% at $2,295 a tonne.

* ShFE aluminium gained 0.6% to 19,220 yuan a tonne, nickel eased 0.1% to 142,270 yuan a tonne, lead fell 0.8% to 15,330 yuan a tonne and tin was 0.4% lower at 283,610 yuan a tonne.

* China's finance ministry said on Wednesday it would raise the export tax on blister copper in 2022. A table published by the ministry showed the export duty on unrefined copper and copper anodes for electrolytic refining would double to 30% next year. China's exports of this category totalled just 122 tonnes in the first 10 months of this year.

* Regulators in Shanghai, including local branches of the People's Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, held meetings with some real-estate firms on Wednesday and on Dec. 9 offering to help the embattled industry, local media reported.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.3675 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.37% 2.74 End-of-day quote.3.40%
MMG LIMITED -1.22% 2.43 End-of-day quote.-27.89%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) -1.78% 4630.943 Real-time Quote.-25.37%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 1.48% 167.313 Delayed Quote.33.71%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.01% 6.3717 Delayed Quote.-1.98%
All news about MMG LIMITED
01:19aLondon copper gains as risk appetite, supply concerns increase
RE
12/15London copper rises 2% on stronger risk appetite, supply concerns
RE
12/15Peru PM says Las Bambas standoff cannot be sustained for "much longer"
RE
12/15Copper falls as cautious investors await Fed policy decision
RE
12/14London copper flat as investors eye crucial Fed decision
RE
12/14Peru meeting to defuse Las Bambas standoff flops as mine shutdown looms
RE
12/13Peru community rejects 'joke' offer to end Las Bambas copper mine protest
RE
12/13Copper rises on stronger risk appetite, China's vow to stabilise economy
RE
12/12London copper firms ahead of central bank meetings
RE
12/11MMG's Las Bambas mine ups offer to Peruvian community in bid to avoid production shutdo..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MMG LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 618 M - -
Net income 2021 686 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 222 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 691 M 2 691 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 4 105
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart MMG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MMG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MMG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,31 $
Average target price 0,57 $
Spread / Average Target 84,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiao Yu Gao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ross Anthony Carroll Chief Financial Officer
Wen Qing Guo Chairman
Peter William Cassidy Independent Non-Executive Director
Cheuk Yan Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MMG LIMITED-27.89%2 691
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.43.16%55 743
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-12.32%45 859
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.111.24%18 525
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-3.76%10 739
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.37.33%5 259