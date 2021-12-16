London copper gains as risk appetite, supply concerns increase

Dec 16 (Reuters) - London copper prices jumped 2% on
Thursday, boosted by improved risk sentiment after the U.S.
Federal Reserve struck an upbeat tone on economic recovery,
while a halt to production at a major mine in Peru lifted supply
concerns amid strong demand outlook.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up 2.1% at $9,391.5 a tonne, as of 0540 GMT. In the previous
session, the metal hit a low since Oct. 7 at $9,135.
The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange inched down 0.1% to 68,590 yuan
($10,771.89) a tonne.
The positive increments from other channels of copper demand
such as EVs, renewables and electrical network investment
actually outweigh the drag from Chinese property and machinery,
Goldman Sachs said in a note, while raising onshore demand
growth for the metal to 4.5% from 3% in 2022.
This would put copper on an accelerated path to depletion,
the bank added.
Copper, widely used in infrastructure projects, is often
seen as a gauge of global economic health with China being its
top consumer.
Lifting concerns over supply tightness, MMG Ltd
said it will shut production at its Las Bambas copper mine in
Peru from Dec. 18 after it failed to reach an agreement with the
Peruvian community blocking a transport road used by the
facility.
Meanwhile, on-warrant LME inventories <MCUSTX-TOTAL> slipped
to 80,720 tonnes, with LME cash copper on the three-month
contract <MCU0-3> switching back to a premium of $15 a tonne.
The U.S. central bank said it would end its bond purchases
in March and pave the way for three quarter-percentage-point
interest rate hikes by the end of 2022 as the economy nears full
employment and the central bank copes with a surge of inflation.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminium rose 1.4% to $2,632 a tonne, zinc
climbed 1.5% to $3,319 a tonne, nickel advanced
1% to $19,315 a tonne and lead was up 0.5% at $2,295 a
tonne.
* ShFE aluminium gained 0.6% to 19,220 yuan a
tonne, nickel eased 0.1% to 142,270 yuan a tonne, lead
fell 0.8% to 15,330 yuan a tonne and tin was
0.4% lower at 283,610 yuan a tonne.
* China's finance ministry said on Wednesday it would raise
the export tax on blister copper in 2022. A table published by
the ministry showed the export duty on unrefined copper and
copper anodes for electrolytic refining would double to 30% next
year. China's exports of this category totalled just 122 tonnes
in the first 10 months of this year.
* Regulators in Shanghai, including local branches of the
People's Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance
Regulatory Commission, held meetings with some real-estate firms
on Wednesday and on Dec. 9 offering to help the embattled
industry, local media reported.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 6.3675 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)