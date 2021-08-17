Log in
MMG : Copper edges up on Las Bambas supply disruption threat

08/17/2021 | 11:57pm EDT
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Wednesday on fears of supply disruption at Las Bambas mine in Peru amid ongoing labor strikes in top producer Chile.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.8% to $9,325 a tonne by 0342 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.1% to 69,020 yuan ($10,650.08) a tonne, tracking overnight losses in London.

Residents near MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine in the Peruvian Andes have blocked a road used to transport the metal after a two-week truce, community leaders said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Andina mine in Chile was operating at a reduced level due to a labor strike, while workers at another mine in Chile - Minera Lumina Copper - also walked off the job.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME nickel rose 0.6% to $19,310 a tonne, lead fell 0.7% to $2,307 a tonne, while ShFE nickel declined 1.1% to 144,750 yuan a tonne and ShFE lead was down 0.5% at 15,345 yuan a tonne.

* Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium, a unit of state-run Chinese metals group Chinalco, said late on Tuesday one of its zinc subsidiaries had suspended production after three workers were killed in a gas leak.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares held near year-to-date lows as overnight declines on Wall Street reinforced worries about the economic impact of the Delta coronavirus variant sweeping through the region.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK CPI YY July

0900 EU HICP Final MM, YY July

1230 US Housing Starts Number July

1800 US Federal Open Market Committee will release

the minutes from its July 27-28 policy meeting

($1 = 6.4807 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MMG LIMITED -6.76% 3.45 End-of-day quote.2.37%
YUNNAN CHIHONG ZINC & GERMANIUM CO., LTD. 1.16% 5.24 End-of-day quote.9.17%
