MMG : Copper edges up on Las Bambas supply disruption threat

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Wednesday on fears
of supply disruption at Las Bambas mine in Peru amid ongoing
labor strikes in top producer Chile.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.8% to $9,325 a tonne by 0342 GMT, reversing losses from the
previous session.
The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 1.1% to 69,020 yuan ($10,650.08)
a tonne, tracking overnight losses in London.
Residents near MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine in
the Peruvian Andes have blocked a road used to transport the
metal after a two-week truce, community leaders said on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Andina mine in Chile was operating at a
reduced level due to a labor strike, while workers at another
mine in Chile - Minera Lumina Copper - also walked off the job.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME nickel rose 0.6% to $19,310 a tonne, lead
fell 0.7% to $2,307 a tonne, while ShFE nickel
declined 1.1% to 144,750 yuan a tonne and ShFE lead was
down 0.5% at 15,345 yuan a tonne.
* Yunnan Chihong Zinc & Germanium, a unit of
state-run Chinese metals group Chinalco, said late on Tuesday
one of its zinc subsidiaries had suspended production after
three workers were killed in a gas leak.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares held near year-to-date lows as overnight
declines on Wall Street reinforced worries about the economic
impact of the Delta coronavirus variant sweeping through the
region.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 UK CPI YY July
0900 EU HICP Final MM, YY July
1230 US Housing Starts Number July
1800 US Federal Open Market Committee will release
the minutes from its July 27-28 policy meeting
($1 = 6.4807 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Krishna Chandra
Eluri)