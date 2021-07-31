MMG : Fledgling Peru govt seeks "new deal" with miners - minister

BUENOS AIRES, July 31 (Reuters) - Peru will seek "a new
deal" with its all-important mining sector by providing
incentives for projects with "social profitability" in the
world's No. 2 copper producer, new Energy and Mining Minister
Ivan Merino told Reuters.
In his first interview since becoming minister on Thursday,
he said mines not only need to make money for private companies
and generate tax revenue. They should also help the population
through improved infrastructure, respect for indigenous
communities and better environmental protection, he added.
"A new deal will come out of conversations with all players
in the sector, including large, medium and small-scale
companies," Merino said in his office late Friday, a day after
taking office with other cabinet members appointed by leftist
President Pedro Castillo.
Merino, who had run a conflict resolution firm before
becoming minister, said he would develop the mining sector using
a "territorial" approach in a country known for its varying
regions, cultures and ecosystems.
These "criteria are based on social profitability," he said.
"If the companies comply with that, not only will they develop
the projects they have, we will support them in new
initiatives."
Castillo named moderate economist Pedro Francke as finance
minister late on Friday, a move seen as an olive branch to
financial markets rattled by a possible hard left policy swing.
Earlier, Castillo named Guido Bellido, a hardline Marxist, as
prime minister.
Castillo had promised to raise mining taxes to finance
greater investment in health and education, but Merino said any
new taxes would be decided on a company-by-company basis. "We
cannot generalize. You cannot tell a company that already has
high costs that it will also have higher taxes," he said.
Regarding Chinese company MMG Ltd's Las Bambas
mine, where local communities have blocked roads for more than a
week, the minister said the government was willing to
"facilitate" dialog.
Residents of three communities in Chumbivilcas province
began the blockade on July 23, claiming that MMG had not been
sharing enough of the mine's benefits.
"What I would tell companies is that they should come and
invest, and that if they meet our criteria of social
profitability, they will have our full support," Merino added.
