MMG : CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

MMG LIMITED

五礦資源有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 1208)

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

The board of directors of MMG Limited (Company) announces that the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 17 May 2021 to Thursday, 20 May 2021, inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 20 May 2021 (AGM), all completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 14 May 2021.

The record date for determining Shareholders' eligibility to attend and vote at the AGM will be on Friday, 14 May 2021.

By order of the Board

MMG Limited

Gao Xiaoyu

CEO and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 19 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of eight directors, of which one is an executive director, namely Mr Gao Xiaoyu; four are non-executive directors, namely Mr Guo Wenqing (Chairman), Mr Jiao Jian, Mr Zhang Shuqiang and Mr Xu Jiqing; and three are independent non-executive directors, namely Dr Peter William Cassidy, Mr Leung Cheuk Yan and Mr Chan Ka Keung, Peter.