Peru Cabinet meeting ends with no word on Las Bambas mine crisis

LIMA, June 3 (Reuters) - Peru's Cabinet met on Friday to try
and find a truce to the ongoing conflict that has paralyzed
operations at MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine, but
ministers left in the afternoon without announcing a decision.
Las Bambas executives were summoned to meet with government
officials at 7 p.m.
Mining operations at Las Bambas - which supplies 2% of world
copper and accounts for 1% of Peru's gross domestic product -
have been at a standstill since April 20 because of protesting
members of the indigenous Huancuire community who have settled
inside company property.
Late on Thursday, left-wing lawmakers from the ruling Peru
Libre party presented a bill to nationalize copper production in
Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer, including troubled Las
Bambas. The bill is unlikely to go through in the current
conservative-led Congress.
Leftist President Pedro Castillo led "an extraordinary
session of the Council of Ministers to address the situation and
the problems of the Las Bambas mining project," according to a
government statement issued in the morning.
Defense Minister Jose Luis Gavidia said he was ready to
launch a military operation that would remove the protesting
communities and reopen the mine, but that this needed Cabinet
approval.
"A military and police intervention needs to take place to
restore the rule of law," he told local news outlet Canal N. "We
are ready to intervene."
The Las Bambas conflict, which has already left 3,000
without jobs, worsened this week after a fire broke out in part
of a mine camp following clashes between police and community
members. The company blamed the protesters, but the community of
Huancuire denied any involvement in the fire.
The Huancuire are demanding higher benefits from the mine,
saying the Chinese operators have not honored all of their
commitments to the local indigenous community.
Castillo's government has struggled to appease protesters
since taking office last July. Castillo was elected with massive
support in mining regions amid pledges to better redistribute
mining profits.
