    1208   HK1208013172

MMG LIMITED

(1208)
Peru community says it will not block Las Bambas mining road for now

02/14/2022 | 02:58pm EST
LIMA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - A Peruvian community on Monday said it would not block the key mining road used by MMG's Las Bambas copper mine, according to meeting minutes seen by Reuters, which should allow the firm to resume normal operations.

Las Bambas, a massive Chinese-owned mine that supplies 2% of global copper, was operating at a reduced capacity last week and faced the possibility of suspending all operations by Feb. 20 due to a road blockade.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The blockade was begun on Jan. 27 by members of the Ccapacmarca district. They agreed to a truce on Sunday, but their protest was immediately followed by a threat from the neighboring Coporaque district to block the road themselves.

At a meeting with government representatives on Monday, however, leaders from Coporaque agreed not to block the road for the time being, according to the meeting minutes. A new meeting has been scheduled for Thursday.

Both Ccapacmarca and Coporaque want Las Bambas to increase financial contributions to their communities.

To transport its copper, Las Bambas uses a dirt road that traverses dozens of impoverished communities in the Peruvian Andes. The road has become a flashpoint of protests since Las Bambas opened in 2016, with protesters blocking the route for over 400 days since then.

Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer and Las Bambas accounts for 1% of the Andean nation's gross domestic product. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MMG LIMITED -0.67% 2.96 Delayed Quote.19.20%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) 0.14% 6120.548 Real-time Quote.19.86%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 362 M - -
Net income 2021 606 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 245 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 279 M 3 279 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 4 105
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart MMG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MMG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MMG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,38 $
Average target price 0,43 $
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lian Gang Li CEO, Executive Director & Executive GM-Commercial
Ross Anthony Carroll Chief Financial Officer
Jian Jiao Chairman
Peter William Cassidy Independent Non-Executive Director
Cheuk Yan Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MMG LIMITED19.20%3 301
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.2.56%62 851
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION8.85%51 928
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.39%14 145
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.27.77%13 176
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED18.69%6 002