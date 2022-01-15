Log in
    1208   HK1208013172

MMG LIMITED

(1208)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Peru's economy grows 3.47% in November, but mining contracts amid protests

01/15/2022 | 11:31am EST
FILE PHOTO: Peru's Andean rural residents complain of negative effects of mining activity

LIMA (Reuters) - The Peruvian economy grew by 3.47% year-on-year in November, the lowest rate since March, the government said on Saturday, citing an advance in consumption that was offset by a drop in the country's key mining sector beset by environmental protests.

In November of 2020, the economy of the world's second largest copper producer fell by 2.08%, when Peru was still feeling the ravages of a coronavirus lockdown.

In 2021, some mining operations were severely disrupted by protests by citizens who claimed that the communities near the mines were suffering environmental damages while not benefiting sufficiently from the sector.

The official INEI statistics agency said in a statement that the economy grew 14.68% in the first 11 months of 2021.

The mining and hydrocarbons sector, key to Peru's economy because it represents 60% of its exports, fell by 5.29% year-on-year in November, basically due to lower production of copper, zinc, iron and lead, the statistics agency said.

Peru's economy sank 11.1% in 2020, one of the worst contractions in Latin America due to tight restrictions aimed at combating the pandemic. In full-year 2021, the economy grew 13.2%, according to official estimates.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Hugh Bronstein; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.23% 1816.7 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
MMG LIMITED -1.45% 2.72 End-of-day quote.8.80%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) -0.25% 5889.773 Real-time Quote.15.62%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.43% 1059.036 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
SILVER -0.38% 22.942 Delayed Quote.-1.12%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 480 M - -
Net income 2021 650 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 236 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,43x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 018 M 3 018 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 4 105
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart MMG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MMG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MMG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,35 $
Average target price 0,46 $
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lian Gang Li CEO, Executive Director & Executive GM-Commercial
Ross Anthony Carroll Chief Financial Officer
Jian Jiao Chairman
Peter William Cassidy Independent Non-Executive Director
Cheuk Yan Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MMG LIMITED8.80%3 018
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.5.63%64 730
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION9.87%52 415
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-6.81%16 359
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.16.51%12 232
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED14.75%5 806