  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  MMG Limited
  News
  Summary
    1208   HK1208013172

MMG LIMITED

(1208)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05/06 04:09:06 am EDT
3.000 HKD   -5.06%
Peru's government postpones meeting with Las Bambas mine protesters until Tuesday

05/07/2022 | 03:39pm EDT
LIMA, May 7 (Reuters) - The Peruvian government postponed a meeting scheduled for Saturday with the indigenous communities protesting Las Bambas copper mine due to protest leaders taking too long to respond, Prime Minister Anibal Torres said in a signed document.

The document, dated Friday and seen by Reuters, was sent to the leaders of the Fuerabamba and Huancuire communities and stated that the government also had "logistical difficulties" and weather difficulties in traveling to the conflict zone. The letter proposed that the meeting be held on Tuesday.

Peru is the world's second-largest producer of copper and the Chinese-owned Las Bambas supplies 2% of the world's supply of that metal. The mine is key to the Peruvian economy, as it represents at least 1% of the Andean country's gross domestic product.

Both indigenous communities had agreed on Friday to meet with government and mining representatives in a small community outside the current emergency zone. The prime minister's office is also proposing Tuesday's meeting be held in Tambobamba, a town farther east and closer to the city of Cuzco.

"We are accepting the meeting called for Tuesday, but we are telling (the prime minister) that the meeting be in Pumamarca, as a neutral zone," Alexander Raul Anglas Quiroz, an adviser to the Huancuire community, told Reuters by telephone.

On April 27, the government declared a state of emergency in several areas surrounding the mine. The measure suspends civil liberties such as the right to assembly and protest. Police later tried to evict the protesters, but were unsuccessful.

Residents of the Fuerabamba and Huancuire communities broke in to part of the mine owned by China's MMG Ltd on April 14, forcing Las Bambas to suspend operations. They allege that the mining company has not fulfilled the commitments it made to them. (Report by Marco Aquino and Marcelo Rochabrun in Lima; Writing by Alexander Villegas Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MMG LIMITED -5.06% 3 Delayed Quote.20.00%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) -1.06% 5458.31 Real-time Quote.8.04%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 618 M - -
Net income 2022 628 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 194 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,12x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 302 M 3 302 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 238
Free-Float 32,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lian Gang Li CEO, Executive Director & Executive GM-Commercial
Ross Anthony Carroll Chief Financial Officer
Jian Jiao Chairman
Peter William Cassidy Independent Non-Executive Director
Cheuk Yan Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MMG LIMITED20.00%3 302
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-5.01%57 488
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-0.49%48 388
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-5.62%48 377
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-24.35%12 656
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.32.16%12 128