Peru's government postpones meeting with Las Bambas mine protesters until Tuesday

LIMA, May 7 (Reuters) - The Peruvian government postponed a
meeting scheduled for Saturday with the indigenous communities
protesting Las Bambas copper mine due to protest leaders taking
too long to respond, Prime Minister Anibal Torres said in a
signed document.
The document, dated Friday and seen by Reuters, was sent to
the leaders of the Fuerabamba and Huancuire communities and
stated that the government also had "logistical difficulties"
and weather difficulties in traveling to the conflict zone. The
letter proposed that the meeting be held on Tuesday.
Peru is the world's second-largest producer of copper and
the Chinese-owned Las Bambas supplies 2% of the world's supply
of that metal. The mine is key to the Peruvian economy, as it
represents at least 1% of the Andean country's gross domestic
product.
Both indigenous communities had agreed on Friday to meet
with government and mining representatives in a small community
outside the current emergency zone. The prime minister's office
is also proposing Tuesday's meeting be held in Tambobamba, a
town farther east and closer to the city of Cuzco.
"We are accepting the meeting called for Tuesday, but we are
telling (the prime minister) that the meeting be in Pumamarca,
as a neutral zone," Alexander Raul Anglas Quiroz, an adviser to
the Huancuire community, told Reuters by telephone.
On April 27, the government declared a state of emergency in
several areas surrounding the mine. The measure suspends civil
liberties such as the right to assembly and protest. Police
later tried to evict the protesters, but were unsuccessful.
Residents of the Fuerabamba and Huancuire communities broke
in to part of the mine owned by China's MMG Ltd on
April 14, forcing Las Bambas to suspend operations. They allege
that the mining company has not fulfilled the commitments it
made to them.
