Protest blocks $530 mln worth of copper from MMG's Las Bambas mine in Peru -association

LIMA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - A three-week-long roadblock protest
by locals has prevented Las Bambas mine in Peru, run by
Australia-based MMG Ltd, from exporting 189,000 tonnes
of copper concentrate, a mining association leader said on
Tuesday.
Pablo de la Flor, executive director of the National Society
of Mining, Oil and Energy, said the blockade of a road in Cusco
region, 200 kilometers (124.3 miles)from the mine, had lasted
for 24 days so far and prevented the export of copper
concentrate worth $530 million. He warned that the company could
start to halt production altogether in the coming days.
MMG, a subsidiary of Chinese state-owned enterprise China
Minmetals Corp, last Thursday said the blockade had forced it to
declare force majeure on some supply contracts. It said earlier
in the week that if the protest continued it would progressively
curtail output and carry out maintenance at the site instead.
The company did not respond to a request for comment on
Tuesday.
Communities living around the mine have long complained
about the lack of local benefits from the presence of Las Bambas
and periodically block roads in protest. The mine is one of
Peru's largest copper producers, accounting for around 2% of
global supply.
"What we're seeing is an illegal act that prevents the free
movement of workers, the bringing in of materials and taking out
of goods from one of Peru's most important mines which
contributes 1% of the Gross Domestic Product," de la Flor said.
MMG has said previously that blockades of public roads had
disrupted its operations on 95 days of the last year.
The company has said it reached an agreement in September
with the municipality of Velille to finance sustainable
development projects for up to 1.25 million soles ($348,000)
over two years, as well as making spot payments to families
impacted by the effects of COVID-19.
