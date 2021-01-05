Log in
MMG Limited    1208   HK1208013172

MMG LIMITED

(1208)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Protest blocks $530 mln worth of copper from MMG's Las Bambas mine in Peru -association

01/05/2021 | 01:38pm EST
LIMA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - A three-week-long roadblock protest by locals has prevented Las Bambas mine in Peru, run by Australia-based MMG Ltd, from exporting 189,000 tonnes of copper concentrate, a mining association leader said on Tuesday.

Pablo de la Flor, executive director of the National Society of Mining, Oil and Energy, said the blockade of a road in Cusco region, 200 kilometers (124.3 miles)from the mine, had lasted for 24 days so far and prevented the export of copper concentrate worth $530 million. He warned that the company could start to halt production altogether in the coming days.

MMG, a subsidiary of Chinese state-owned enterprise China Minmetals Corp, last Thursday said the blockade had forced it to declare force majeure on some supply contracts. It said earlier in the week that if the protest continued it would progressively curtail output and carry out maintenance at the site instead.

The company did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Communities living around the mine have long complained about the lack of local benefits from the presence of Las Bambas and periodically block roads in protest. The mine is one of Peru's largest copper producers, accounting for around 2% of global supply.

"What we're seeing is an illegal act that prevents the free movement of workers, the bringing in of materials and taking out of goods from one of Peru's most important mines which contributes 1% of the Gross Domestic Product," de la Flor said.

MMG has said previously that blockades of public roads had disrupted its operations on 95 days of the last year.

The company has said it reached an agreement in September with the municipality of Velille to finance sustainable development projects for up to 1.25 million soles ($348,000) over two years, as well as making spot payments to families impacted by the effects of COVID-19. (Reporting by Maria Cervantes; Writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.44% 1950.238 Delayed Quote.0.80%
LONDON BRENT OIL 6.04% 53.56 Delayed Quote.0.02%
MMG LIMITED -1.09% 3.64 End-of-day quote.8.01%
SILVER 1.24% 27.5035 Delayed Quote.1.88%
WTI 5.61% 49.911 Delayed Quote.0.48%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 089 M - -
Net income 2020 -37,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -597x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29 356 M 3 786 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales 2021 8,93x
Nbr of Employees 3 238
Free-Float 27,5%
Chart MMG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MMG Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MMG LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 0,46 $
Last Close Price 3,64 $
Spread / Highest target -84,4%
Spread / Average Target -87,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -92,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xiao Yu Gao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Qing Guo Chairman
Ross Anthony Carroll Chief Financial Officer
Ji Qing Xu Non-Executive Director
Jian Jiao Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MMG LIMITED8.01%3 828
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL5.99%52 332
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION3.30%52 005
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.0.00%39 431
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.7.71%20 636
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.2.47%12 352
