Protest blocks $530 mln worth of copper from MMG's Peru mine -association

* Protest blocks exports of copper concentrate from Las
Bambas
* Operator MMG 'concerned' but says no impact on production
so far
* London copper is trading above $8,000 a tonne near 8-yr
high
LIMA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - A three-week-long roadblock protest
by locals has prevented Las Bambas mine in Peru, run by
Australia-based MMG Ltd, from exporting 189,000 tonnes
of copper concentrate, a mining association leader said on
Tuesday.
Pablo de la Flor, executive director of the National Society
of Mining, Oil and Energy, said the blockade of a road in the
Cusco region, 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the mine, had
lasted 24 days and prevented export of copper concentrate worth
$530 million. He warned that the company could start to halt
production altogether in the coming days.
The mine is one of Peru's largest copper producers,
accounting for around 2% of global supply. London Metal Exchange
copper rose as much as 1.3% to $8,103.50 a tonne on
Wednesday, its highest since February 2013.
MMG, a subsidiary of state-owned China Minmetals Corp, said
there had so far been no impact on production.
"However, we remain concerned regarding the risk that
production will be impacted should no resolution be found to the
current impasse," a spokeswoman said in an email.
The company last Thursday said the blockade had forced it to
declare force majeure on some supply contracts, after earlier
saying if the protest continued it would progressively curtail
output and carry out maintenance instead.
Communities living around the mine have long complained
about the lack of local benefits from the presence of Las Bambas
and periodically block roads in protest.
"What we're seeing is an illegal act that prevents the free
movement of workers, the bringing in of materials and taking out
of goods from one of Peru's most important mines which
contributes 1% of the Gross Domestic Product," de la Flor said.
MMG has said it reached an agreement in September with the
municipality of Velille to finance sustainable development
projects for up to 1.25 million soles ($348,000) over two years,
as well as making spot payments to families impacted by the
effects of COVID-19.
