    MMP   INE511Y01018

MMP INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(MMP)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/01 07:18:54 am EDT
195.85 INR   -0.79%
MMP Industries : Capacity addition/product launch

04/02/2022 | 05:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MMP lndustries Limited

B-24, MIDC, Hingna Road, Nagpur-4400L6 CIN : 132300MH1973P1C030813

TeI Emait Web

: (07104) 668000, : sales@mmpit.com :www.mmpil.com

,

THROUGH ONLINE IILTNG -

Ref No.: MMPILNSEI2022-231 0l Date: Saturday, the 2nd of April2022

The Manager, Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited "Exchange Plaza", C - 1, Block G,

Bandra -Kurla Complex, Bandra(East), Mumbai- 400051 MH IN

Sub: Disclosure under Resulation 30 of the Securities and Exchanse Board of India

(Listine Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Reeulations. 2015 (as amended)

Update - Commissionins of additional capacifv of 1000 MT P.A. of aluminium powder (pyro & flake) at Bhandara plant.

Ref: NSE Script Code - MMP

Dear Sir / Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), and in continuation of the communication to NSE on 23'd June 2021 under the head 'MAGAGEMENT GUIDANCE AND OUTLOOK', the Company do submit that it has commissioned the additional capacity of 1000 MT P.A. of aluminium powder (pyro & flake) at Bhandara plant.

This will enable the Company to produce additional aluminium powder (pyro & flake) to meet the market demand and will generate incremental revenue in the coming quarters.

You are therefore, kindly requested to take note of the same and oblige.

Sincerely,

For MMP Industries T,imited

/(tex

7*q - )i)

Arun Raghuvir Raj Bhandari

Managing Director

DrN- 00008901

Regd. Offlce: 21l- Shrimohini, 345 Kingsway, Nagpur-440001, lndia. TeL (0712) 2533585

Works : Vittage Maregaon, Post: Shahpuri Dist. Bhandara-441906,1ndia. Te[: (07184) 282620

Works: D-75/2 & D-16, MIDC Umred, Dist. Nagpur - 441203,|ndia. Te[: 7066012324

Certified for: ISO 9001-:2015, ISO 45001:2018, 1SO 14001:2015

Disclaimer

MMP Industries Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 09:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
