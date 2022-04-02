MMP Industries : Capacity addition/product launch

MMP lndustries Limited

Ref No.: MMPILNSEI2022-231 0l Date: Saturday, the 2nd of April2022

Sub: Disclosure under Resulation 30 of the Securities and Exchanse Board of India

(Listine Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Reeulations. 2015 (as amended)

Update - Commissionins of additional capacifv of 1000 MT P.A. of aluminium powder (pyro & flake) at Bhandara plant.

Ref: NSE Script Code - MMP

Dear Sir / Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), and in continuation of the communication to NSE on 23'd June 2021 under the head 'MAGAGEMENT GUIDANCE AND OUTLOOK', the Company do submit that it has commissioned the additional capacity of 1000 MT P.A. of aluminium powder (pyro & flake) at Bhandara plant.

This will enable the Company to produce additional aluminium powder (pyro & flake) to meet the market demand and will generate incremental revenue in the coming quarters.

You are therefore, kindly requested to take note of the same and oblige.

Sincerely,

For MMP Industries T,imited

Arun Raghuvir Raj Bhandari

Managing Director

DrN- 00008901

