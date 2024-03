MMP Industries Limited is an India-based company, which is principally engaged in manufacturing aluminum products at locations in and around Nagpur in the state of Maharashtra. The Company's segment includes Aluminum Powder and Pastes, which includes aluminum power, aluminum pastes and atomized powder; aluminum conductor, which includes aluminum conductor; aluminum foil, which includes aluminum foil, and Others, which includes manganese oxide / dioxide, washers, circlips, and coals. The Aluminum powders (pyro, flake, and atomized) are used in many industrial sectors like construction (AAC Blocks) and mining (aluminized slurry explosives), agriculture (pesticides), defense (ammunition), firecrackers, and railways (thermit portions). Aluminum foils are used in pharmaceutical, food packaging. The power sector consumes aluminum Conductors and cables for the laying of overhead transmission lines. The Company is also engaged in trading and manufacturing of MnO and MnO2 Powder.

Sector Aluminum