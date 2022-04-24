MMTC : Annual General Meeting

Phone No:24362200; 24361889

Email:ganarayanan@mmtclimited.com

Website : www.mmtclimited.com

CIN: L51909DL1963GOI004033

BS/SE.S/325/2021

23.04.2022

The Listing Department, National Stock Exchange Of India Ltd., Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai- 400051 Symbol and Series: MMTC/EQ Department of Corporate Services, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001 Company Scrip Code: 513377 Sub: Outcome of 58th Annual General Meeting held on 23.04.2022

Dear Sir,

The 58th Annual General Meeting of MMTC Limited was held at 1215 hrs. on Saturday, the 23rd April 2022 through VC/OAVM facility.

Members of the company were provided Electronic voting facility (remote e-voting) which commenced on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 (09.00 A.M.) and ended on Friday, April 22, 2022 (05.00 P.M.) for the resolutions to be transacted at the AGM.

In terms of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to intimate that the following items as stated in the Notice of 58th AGM dated 23rd March 2022 were transacted at the said AGM:

A ORDINARY BUSINESS

1. Adoption of Balance Sheet, P&L A/c for the year ended 31.03.2021 (both standalone & consolidated), Directors' Report, Statutory Auditors' Report, Comments of C&AG of India and the Report of Secretarial Auditors for FY 2020-21.

2. Re-appointment of Shri R.R. Sinha, Director (Personnel).

3. To authorize Board of Directors to fix remuneration of Statutory/Branch Auditors of the Company appointed by C&AG of India for FY 2021-22.

B: SPECIAL BUSINESS

4. Appointment of Dr. Pradip Kumar Varma as Non-official Independent Director.

5. Appointment of Shri Vipul Bansal as Govt. Nominee Director

6. Appointment of Shri Vibhu Nayar as Chairman & Managing Director Shareholders' queries were responded suitably by the management. Results (for remote e-voting) of 58th AGM shall be declared within two (2) working days of passing of resolutions at the AGM of the company and shall be communicated to the Stock Exchanges in compliance with the Regulation 44 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 along with details of attendance at the AGM. This is for your information and records. Thanking you

Your faithfully For MMTC Ltd.

(G Anandanarayanan)

Company Secretary