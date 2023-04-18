Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MMTec, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTC   VGG6181K1140

MMTEC, INC.

(MTC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-18 pm EDT
0.9113 USD   +1.26%
04:42pMmtec : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
04/13MMTec, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/31Mmtec : Securities Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MMTec : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K

04/18/2023 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On April 18, 2023, Hinman Au, a member of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of MMTEC, Inc. (the "Company"), tendered his resignation to the Board. His departure was for personal reasons and not for any disagreement with the Company, its Board or management. The resignation became effective upon the Board's acceptance thereof, which occurred on April 18, 2023. The Company thanked Hinman Au for his contributions and wished him much success in his future endeavors.

The Company appointed Min Kong to fill the Board vacancy on April 18, 2023. Mr. Kong has served as the Company Chief Financial Officer since January 2018. Between June 2015 and January 2018, Mr. Kong served as the Institutional Business Director of Gujia (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd.

Attachments

Disclaimer

MMTEC Inc. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 20:41:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MMTEC, INC.
04:42pMmtec : Report Of Foreign Private Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
04/13MMTec, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/31Mmtec : Securities Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
03/07MMTEC Relocates Operations to Hong Kong
MT
03/06Mmtec, inc. announces relocation of opertions from beijing to hong kong
PR
03/06MMTec, Inc. Announces Relocation of Operations from Beijing to Hong Kong
CI
03/02Top Premarket Gainers
MT
02/27Mmtec : Securities Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
02/22Mmtec : Securities Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
02/22MMTec, Inc. announced that it has received $32 million in funding
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1,10 M - -
Net income 2022 -5,65 M - -
Net cash 2022 2,77 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,48x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 76,6 M 76,6 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,94x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,27x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 2,24%
Chart MMTEC, INC.
Duration : Period :
MMTec, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MMTEC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Xiang Dong Wen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Min Kong Chief Financial Officer
Zheng Fei Li Chief Technology Officer
Qing Shun Meng Independent Director
Shu Fang Lai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MMTEC, INC.6.19%77
MICROSOFT CORPORATION20.42%2 149 770
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.32.69%58 237
SYNOPSYS INC.19.07%57 904
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.57%54 111
SEA LIMITED59.24%46 956
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer