Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MMTec, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MTC   VGG6181K1140

MMTEC, INC.

(MTC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-31 pm EDT
1.200 USD   +7.14%
05:39pMmtec : Securities Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
03/07MMTEC Relocates Operations to Hong Kong
MT
03/06Mmtec, inc. announces relocation of opertions from beijing to hong kong
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MMTec : Securities Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K

03/31/2023 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On March 31, 2023, MMTEC, Inc. (the "Company") commenced a registered direct offering of Senior Convertible Promissory Notes with an institutional investor (the "Purchaser") pursuant to a securities purchase agreement (the "Agreement") of the same date. Pursuant to the Agreement the Purchaser may purchase Senior Convertible Promissory Notes (the "Notes") in the aggregate original principal amount of not more than $70 million. The Notes will mature on the second anniversary of their issuance date. The Notes have an original issue discount of 20%, resulting in an aggregate purchase price for the Offering of up to $56 million assuming the full purchase of Notes under the Agreement. Pursuant to the Agreement, the period during which the Purchaser may purchase the Notes began on March 31, 2023 (the "Effective Date") and ends on May 11, 2023, the 30th business day after the Effective Date. There is no minimum commitment under the Agreement.

Interest accrues on the outstanding balance of the Note at a simple rate of 8% per annum. Upon the occurrence of an Event of Default as defined in the Note, interest accrues at the lesser of 22% per annum or the maximum rate permitted by applicable law. In addition, upon any Event of Default, the Investor may accelerate the outstanding balance payable under the Note. The Note ranks senior in right of payment to any of the Company's future indebtedness that is expressly subordinated to the Note and pari passu with the claims of all of the Company's other unsecured and unsubordinated creditors, except for obligations mandatorily preferred by law applying to individuals or companies generally.

Pursuant to the terms of the Note, the Company must obtain Investor's consent for certain fundamental transactions such as consolidation, merger with or into another entity, disposition of substantial assets, change of control, reorganization or recapitalization. Any occurrence of a fundamental transaction without Investor's prior written consent will be deemed an Event of Default.

Investor may convert all or any part the outstanding balance of the Note at any time after the Effective Date into the Company's ordinary shares, par value $0.01 (the "Ordinary Shares"), at a price equal to 75% multiplied by the lowest closing price during the five trading days immediately preceding the date of the conversion notice, subject to a floor price of $0.30 per share, as adjusted pursuant to the terms of the Note, as well as certain adjustments and ownership limitations specified in the Note.

The Company will not effecting any conversion of the Note to the extent that, as a result of such conversion, the holder of the Note together with its affiliates, or its designee, on an individual basis, would beneficially own more than 4.99% of the number of Ordinary Shares outstanding immediately after giving effect to the issuance of Ordinary Shares upon such conversion of the Note.

The foregoing description is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Agreement and the Note, a copy of each of which is filed as Exhibit 4.1 and Exhibit 4.2 hereto, respectively and each of which is incorporated herein by reference.

EXHIBIT INDEX

Exhibit No. Description
4.1 Form of Securities Purchase Agreement
4.2 Form of Senior Convertible Note (Incorporated by reference to Exhibit A to the Form of Securities Purchase Agreement filed as Exhibit 4.1 to this Form 6-K)

Attachments

Disclaimer

MMTEC Inc. published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 21:38:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MMTEC, INC.
05:39pMmtec : Securities Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
03/07MMTEC Relocates Operations to Hong Kong
MT
03/06Mmtec, inc. announces relocation of opertions from beijing to hong kong
PR
03/06MMTec, Inc. Announces Relocation of Operations from Beijing to Hong Kong
CI
03/02Top Premarket Gainers
MT
02/27Mmtec : Securities Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
02/22Mmtec : Securities Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
02/22MMTec, Inc. announced that it has received $32 million in funding
CI
01/03Top Premarket Decliners
MT
2022MMTEC, Inc. Announces Amendment to Memorandum and Articles of Association
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,65 M - -
Net income 2021 -7,05 M - -
Net cash 2021 10,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,29x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,57 M 3,57 M -
EV / Sales 2020 38,7x
EV / Sales 2021 8,94x
Nbr of Employees 65
Free-Float 2,24%
Chart MMTEC, INC.
Duration : Period :
MMTec, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MMTEC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Xiang Dong Wen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Min Kong Chief Financial Officer
Zheng Fei Li Chief Technology Officer
Qing Shun Meng Independent Director
Shu Fang Lai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MMTEC, INC.44.52%4
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.97%2 114 412
SYNOPSYS INC.17.74%57 256
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.28.24%56 557
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.30%53 463
SEA LIMITED66.48%48 658
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer